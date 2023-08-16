Millions of Dehumidifiers Recalled after Fires Reported by Users - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | A Mom’s Life Sentence for Giving Her Baby Cow’s Milk Ripped Her Family Apart. Setting Her Free Will Allow It to Heal, Son Says

Millions of Dehumidifiers Recalled after Fires Reported by Users

More than 1 million dehumidifiers are being recalled after users reported at least 23 fires caused by the products

Published |Updated
Brinley Hineman
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
A GE dehumidifier that has been recalled. U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission

More than 1 million dehumidifiers are being recalled after users reported at least 23 fires caused by the products. 

The United States Consumer Product Safety Commission announced Wednesday that about 1.56 million dehumidifiers from Kenmore, GE, SoleusAir, Norpole, and Seabreeze brands posed the risk of sparking fires and causing burns. Buyers should stop using the products immediately, the commission said. 

The affected dehumidifiers were manufactured by Gree Electric Appliances between January 2011 and February 2014. The recall includes 42 models sold in stores like Home Depot, Lowe's, Menards, Sam's Club, Sears, and Walmart. 

There have been at least 688 instances of overheating and $168,000 in property damage with the recalled dehumidifiers, the commission said. 

A complete list of recalled dehumidifiers can be found here.

Read More
Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.