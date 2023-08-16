Millions of Dehumidifiers Recalled after Fires Reported by Users

More than 1 million dehumidifiers are being recalled after users reported at least 23 fires caused by the products.

The United States Consumer Product Safety Commission announced Wednesday that about 1.56 million dehumidifiers from Kenmore, GE, SoleusAir, Norpole, and Seabreeze brands posed the risk of sparking fires and causing burns. Buyers should stop using the products immediately, the commission said.

The affected dehumidifiers were manufactured by Gree Electric Appliances between January 2011 and February 2014. The recall includes 42 models sold in stores like Home Depot, Lowe's, Menards, Sam's Club, Sears, and Walmart.

There have been at least 688 instances of overheating and $168,000 in property damage with the recalled dehumidifiers, the commission said.

A complete list of recalled dehumidifiers can be found here.