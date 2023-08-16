Millions of Dehumidifiers Recalled after Fires Reported by Users

More than 1 million dehumidifiers are being recalled after users reported at least 23 fires caused by the products.
The United States Consumer Product Safety Commission announced Wednesday that about 1.56 million dehumidifiers from Kenmore, GE, SoleusAir, Norpole, and Seabreeze brands posed the risk of sparking fires and causing burns. Buyers should stop using the products immediately, the commission said.
The affected dehumidifiers were manufactured by Gree Electric Appliances between January 2011 and February 2014. The recall includes 42 models sold in stores like Home Depot, Lowe's, Menards, Sam's Club, Sears, and Walmart.
There have been at least 688 instances of overheating and $168,000 in property damage with the recalled dehumidifiers, the commission said.
A complete list of recalled dehumidifiers can be found here.
- Peloton Recalls Millions of Bikes After Reported Injuries
- Ford Recalls MKC Crossovers After Some Catch Fire While Parked
- Ford Recall Sparks NHTSA Investigation After Customer Complaints: Report
- Target Recalls 2.2 Million Candles Over Injury Hazards
- Jeep Cherokee SUVs Recalled for Fire Hazard; Owners Told to ‘Park Outside’
- Meta Admits Threads Is ‘Not Perfect’ at Retaining Users: Report
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Hurricane Hilary Downgraded to Category 3 As Storm Approaches Mexico, California Coast With 125 MPH WindsNews
- Couple That Spent 8 Days Stranded in Alaskan Wilderness Were Found Only 3 Miles Away From ResortNews
- Footage From Space Shows Hurricane Hilary Approaching California CoastNews
- German Far-Right Party Leader Credits ‘Trumpian’ Communication for Rising PopularityNews
- Portland’s First Sanctioned Homeless ‘Park’ Sits Mostly Unused a Month After OpeningNews
- 68-Year-Old Pickpocket Who Has Been Stealing Since 1985 Arrested After Swiping Another Elderly Woman’s PurseNews
- America’s Tipping Culture Reaches Another Tipping PointBusiness
- Rachel Morin Was Killed on Trail Where She Felt Safe and Found ‘Solitude and Reflection’ for YearsNews
- Hurricane Hilary Will Hit Desert Cities With More Rain ‘In a Few Days’ Than They Get in a Year, NWS SaysNews
- China Sends ‘Serious Warning’ With Military Drills After Taiwan’s US VisitNews
- Elderly Woman Robbed While Laying Helpless in Street After Brutal BeatingNews
- US Navy Forced to Evacuate USS Theodore Roosevelt Aircraft Carrier Out of Hurricane Hilary’s PathNews