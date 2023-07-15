Millions Awarded to Cops Accused of Shaving Arrestee’s Eyebrows, Drawing Hitler Mustache - The Messenger
Millions Awarded to Cops Accused of Shaving Arrestee’s Eyebrows, Drawing Hitler Mustache

The department launched an investigation into the complaints – but only eyed male officers as suspects, according to the suit

Published |Updated
Madeline Fitzgerald
Two Los Angeles police officers who were investigated for allegedly shaving an arrestee and doodling on his body while their female colleagues escaped suspicion were awarded $13 million in a gender discrimination suit.

Stephen Glick, Alfred Garcia and two female officers arrested the man in January 2017 after a suspected drunk-driving accident, according to the Los Angeles Times. After the arrest, the man was found passed out in a jail cell and taken to the hospital. 

When he woke up, the man discovered that his mustache and eyebrows were shaved off, and his body was covered in marker graffiti. Among the drawings were a mustache reminiscent of Adolf Hitler's, male genitalia and obscenities written in Spanish, according to the newspaper.

The LAPD launched an inquiry into the man’s complaints – but they only investigated Glick and Garcia, while ruling out their female colleagues.

"This is what guys do, not females," one department official allegedly said to justify the narrow scope of the investigation, according to testimony cited by the Times.

A body-warn camera is seen on a Los Angeles Police Department uniform.
A body-warn camera is seen on a Los Angeles Police Department uniform.ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images

Glick and Garcia were eyed despite evidence suggesting that they were never left alone with the arrestee, according to the suit.

Charlie Beck, then the chief of the LAPD, initially recommended firing Glick and Garcia, and referred them to a disciplinary panel.

But before they even faced the panel, Glick and Garcia were cleared.

Both claimed that they still suffered career setbacks as a result of the investigation, according to the Los Angeles Times. 

“All of the evidence pointed to gender discrimination, from focusing on the males to the exclusion of the females,” said Glick and Garcia’s attorney, Matt McNicholas, according to the Los Angeles Times. 

A jury agreed, unanimously awarding the officers $13.1 million in damages. The city can appeal the amount.

