Millionaire Selling Private Jet for Environmental Reasons Plans to Continue Flying on Friend’s Jet
'I have a friend who’s going to let me lease his smaller aircraft,' he said
Stephen Prince hates commercial air travel — so much so that for the last seven years, the millionaire has exclusively flown on private jets.
After learning about the impact that private flights have on the environment, however, Prince is willing to (mostly) return to taking commercial flights.
“[Private planes are] just absolutely the best way to travel. But I’m going to give it up. I’m just going back to flying commercially, as much as I despise the process after having flown privately for the last six or seven years,” Prince told CNN.
He’s selling his Cessna 650 Citation III, which is worth around $1 million dollars, to lessen the impact that his travel has on the climate.
“I was gobsmacked by the fact that by being so in love with private air travel, I was willing to ignore what a horrible travesty I was perpetrating on the environment and on future generations,” Prince told CNN.
“I’ve got to change. I just can’t continue to do this.”
Private jets have been under increased scrutiny in recent years, as media attention has led many to learn about their outsized contributions to pollution. People who fly on private jets are responsible for 10 to 20 times the amount of carbon emissions as people who take commercial flights, according to CBS.
Celebrities like Taylor Swift and Kylie Jenner have come under fire for overusing their private planes. This week, heiress Abigail Disney was arrested when she protested outside a Long Island airport which only handles private and chartered flights.
Prince says that he doesn’t plan to pester his friends to give up their own private planes.
“I’m not going out trying to sell this as a broadcast message by any means,” he told CNN.
“When talking with my conservative, wealthy friends, I certainly don’t hesitate to say that they need to do the same thing, but it’s not a big mission of mine.”
He also told CNN that isn’t giving up on private plane travel entirely.
“I have a friend who’s going to let me lease his smaller aircraft,” he said.
“It’s a twin turbo, which burns about a fourth of the amount of fuel of the Cessna — and I’m only going to use it two or three times a year to go out to a pheasant hunting preserve in the northwest corner of Nebraska.”
