Million-Dollar Bond Set for 15-Year-Old Shooting Suspect After Daring Escape from Juvenile Detention

A young shooting suspect was nabbed by police after his escape from a juvenile detention center led to a Manhunt in Oklahoma and had his bond set at $1 million.

15-year-old Noah Ney, along with one other juvenile, escaped from the downtown Tulsa County Juvenile Center last Monday according to the Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office. Both juveniles were back in custody by Thursday, the sheriff’s office later announced. A judge set Ney’s bond to $1 million on Friday.

Body camera footage released by the sheriff’s office shows the moment law enforcement officers finally located and captured Ney. Tulsa’s KOTV News says that authorities were tipped off that Ney was seen near a convenience store and that led to the teen’s arrest.

“We came around the corner between us and TPD, got him surrounded, and was able to take him in. I think he thought about running, he turned around but everyone was all sides of him so he laid down on the ground and gave up,” Sergeant Scott Streeter with the Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office Warrants Unit said.

"We had tips that he had a gun, you know he had already got a gun, so we were kind of concerned about that but he didn't have one on him so it turned out really good,” Sgt. Streeter added. “It couldn't have worked out any better,”

Ney was in custody at the juvenile center after being charged with shooting a 5-year-old girl in her neck in 2022 during a drive-by shooting, according to KOTV News. Paramedics reportedly said at the time that if the bullet struck the girl just a few inches away in a different spot, she’d be dead.

Court documents say that Ney has a long criminal history that dates back to his middle school years, KOTV News adds. Ney has, according to his former middle school assistant principal, fought students and threatened school staff and administrators.

Prosecutors have reportedly attempted to try Ney as an adult in the past due to his criminal history. The teen also has a record of substance abuse and allegedly pulling knives on his neighbors.

Ney is expected to appear in court for a preliminary hearing on September 29. The juvenile he escaped with, 14-year-old Ja’Koby Golston, was in custody after being charged with murder.

The Tulsa Police Department and the United States Marshals are both credited with assisting the Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office with capturing Ney and Golston after they escaped.