Millennials Believe Misgendering Trans People Should Be a Criminal Offense: Poll

A large portion of millennials believe that using the wrong pronouns for a trans person should be considered a criminal offense, according to a new poll.

The survey, conducted by Redfield & Wilton Strategies for Newsweek on July 6, polled 1,500 eligible U.S. voters, including millennials and members of Gen Z. Nearly half of the millennial respondents, or 44%, said it should be illegal to misgender trans individuals. In comparison, 31% of respondents expressed the opposite view, while approximately a quarter stated they "neither agree nor disagree" or "don’t know."

In contrast to millennial respondents, only 33% of Gen Z survey participants stated that misgendering trans people should be a criminal offense. This is compared to 48% of Gen Z respondents who disagreed.

A Transgender Pride Flag is held above a crowd of LGBTQ+ activists. ALLISON DINNER/AFP via Getty Images

The poll results come as trans rights face a barrage of attacks from Republicans all over the country. So far in 2023, there have been 561 anti-trans bills proposed across the United States, according to the legislative tracker website TransLegislation.com. Many of these proposed bills, if passed, would limit gender-affirming care for trans youth.

Internationally, trans rights continue to face scrutiny as well. Last week, for instance, the Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI), the governing body of sports cycling, issued a rule adaptation barring transgender athletes from participating in women's cycling events.