Millennials Believe Misgendering Trans People Should Be a Criminal Offense: Poll - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Susan Smith, Who’s in Jail for Killing 2 Sons, Hasn’t Found Family to Support Upcoming Parole Bid (Exclusive)

Millennials Believe Misgendering Trans People Should Be a Criminal Offense: Poll

The results emerge as trans rights face a barrage of attacks from Republicans all over the country

Published |Updated
Yelena Dzhanova
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
JWPlayer

A large portion of millennials believe that using the wrong pronouns for a trans person should be considered a criminal offense, according to a new poll.

The survey, conducted by Redfield & Wilton Strategies for Newsweek on July 6, polled 1,500 eligible U.S. voters, including millennials and members of Gen Z. Nearly half of the millennial respondents, or 44%, said it should be illegal to misgender trans individuals. In comparison, 31% of respondents expressed the opposite view, while approximately a quarter stated they "neither agree nor disagree" or "don’t know."

In contrast to millennial respondents, only 33% of Gen Z survey participants stated that misgendering trans people should be a criminal offense. This is compared to 48% of Gen Z respondents who disagreed.

A Transgender Pride Flag is held above the crowd of LGBTQ+ activists during the Los Angeles LGBT Center's &quot;Drag March LA: The March on Santa Monica Boulevard&quot;, in West Hollywood, California, on Easter Sunday April 9, 2023. - The march comes in response to more than 400 pieces of legislation targeting the LGBTQ+ community that government officials across the United States have proposed or passed in 2023. (Photo by ALLISON DINNER / AFP) (Photo by ALLISON DINNER/AFP via Getty Images)
A Transgender Pride Flag is held above a crowd of LGBTQ+ activists.ALLISON DINNER/AFP via Getty Images
Read More

The poll results come as trans rights face a barrage of attacks from Republicans all over the country. So far in 2023, there have been 561 anti-trans bills proposed across the United States, according to the legislative tracker website TransLegislation.com. Many of these proposed bills, if passed, would limit gender-affirming care for trans youth.

Internationally, trans rights continue to face scrutiny as well. Last week, for instance, the Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI), the governing body of sports cycling, issued a rule adaptation barring transgender athletes from participating in women's cycling events.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.