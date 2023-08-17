Military Searching Alaska for 70-Year-Old Remains of 19 Service Members Killed in Plane Crash

The US military is searching for the long-lost remains of 19 servicemen who died in a 1952 plane crash in Alaska.
The tragedy occurred Nov. 7, 1952, when a C-119 Flying Boxcar carrying the military personnel on a routine training flight crashed into Mt. Silverthrone in Denali National Park. All were presumed killed.
The flight was supposed to be two hours as the men traveled from Anchorage to Fairbanks, but the plane veered 30 miles off course before crashing.
It wasn't until 2016 when Michael Rocereta, a retired glaciologist and Alaskan pilot, found parts of the wreckage on the Eldridge Glacier.
Since that discovery, Air Force Mortuary Affairs Operations and Alaska Command have investigated the crash site in hopes of finding the remains of all of the victims, KTUU reported.
An 11-person search team embarked on the first mission in July, but failed to find any remains.
“Despite the conditions of where this incident has occurred, our priority, especially coming out of Air Force Mortuary Affairs Operations, is to ensure that these fallen members are returned to their loved ones and surviving family members,” Air Force Major Monica Hottle told KTUU.
“A lot of time ... has passed. However, it’s absolutely paramount to bring closure to loved ones," she added.
Hottle told the news outlet that the work will be ongoing until the mission is accomplished.
