Military Searching Alaska for 70-Year-Old Remains of 19 Service Members Killed in Plane Crash - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | A Mom’s Life Sentence for Giving Her Baby Cow’s Milk Ripped Her Family Apart. Setting Her Free Will Allow It to Heal, Son Says

Military Searching Alaska for 70-Year-Old Remains of 19 Service Members Killed in Plane Crash

Aircraft veered off course, crashed into Mt. Silverthrone in Denali National Park

Published |Updated
Brinley Hineman
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
US Military personnel in Alaska searching for remains of the men aboard Gamble Chalk 1.Air Force Mortuary Affairs Operations

The US military is searching for the long-lost remains of 19 servicemen who died in a 1952 plane crash in Alaska. 

The tragedy occurred Nov. 7, 1952, when a C-119 Flying Boxcar carrying the military personnel on a routine training flight crashed into Mt. Silverthrone in Denali National Park. All were presumed killed.

The flight was supposed to be two hours as the men traveled from Anchorage to Fairbanks, but the plane veered 30 miles off course before crashing. 

It wasn't until 2016 when Michael Rocereta, a retired glaciologist and Alaskan pilot, found parts of the wreckage on the Eldridge Glacier.

Since that discovery, Air Force Mortuary Affairs Operations and Alaska Command have investigated the crash site in hopes of finding the remains of all of the victims, KTUU reported.

An 11-person search team embarked on the first mission in July, but failed to find any remains. 

“Despite the conditions of where this incident has occurred, our priority, especially coming out of Air Force Mortuary Affairs Operations, is to ensure that these fallen members are returned to their loved ones and surviving family members,” Air Force Major Monica Hottle told KTUU.

Read More

“A lot of time ... has passed. However, it’s absolutely paramount to bring closure to loved ones," she added.

Hottle told the news outlet that the work will be ongoing until the mission is accomplished.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.