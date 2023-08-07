Military Recruiters Failed to Rigorously Identify Applicants with Extremist Ties, Pentagon Watchdog Says

United States Military service recruiters may have failed to vet certain applicants with connections to extremist organizations or criminal gangs during the screening process, according to a report released Monday by the Pentagon's watchdog.

Such failed oversight could heighten security risks and disrupt the order and discipline within the rank and file, the report said.

The Inspector General’s office said it randomly selected a tranche of applicants to each military service from July 2021 to January 2022 in an effort to determine whether potential recruits were screened for extremist and criminal gang behaviors in accordance with Defense Department policies. Military recruiters use applicant interviews, screening questionnaires, tattoo reviews, and background investigations to screen applicants for extremist or criminal gang affiliations.

From a total pool of more than 193,000 applicants, the watchdog looked at 224 cases and found that while there is generally adherence to Defense Department policy for screening applicants with extremist and criminal gang affiliations, several lapses were observed as a significant number of applicants were not subjected to essential screening steps as required. The report revealed that 53 applicants — or what equates to 41 percent — did not have any record of being questioned about their affiliations with hate groups or criminal gangs.

Furthermore, the report disclosed that recruiters failed to administer screening forms in 40 percent of the cases where it was required, while 9 percent of applicants did not undergo the mandatory tattoo screenings used to identify tattoos associated with extremist groups or gangs. In one case, a background investigation was not started by a recruiter when one was required.

Out of the 224 cases, 29 applicants said they either “had or currently have” an association with an “extremist/hate organization or gang.”

The report also found that the U.S. Air Force recruiters mistakenly entered erroneous data for 34 percent of their applicants which showed that the individual said they had an affiliations with an extremist group or criminal gang when they did not but that despite the error, the Air Force’s recruiting system did not automatically stop the application process “because of a lack of system controls,” the report said.

The Inspector General’s office said it initiated the investigation in response to Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin’s April 2021 memo to the armed services which outlined actions to address extremism across the Defense Department.

The watchdog urged the service secretaries to emphasize to their recruiters the importance of completing each screening step for a military applicant and that the services develop processes to conduct self-auditing to ensure compliance with Pentagon policies. Additionally, Air Force officials corrected the deficiency the inspector general identified wherein the system did not automatically stopping the application process when an applicant identifies affliction with either an extremist group or criminal gang.