Mike Pence Mocks Donald Trump Over Ukraine War Comments

Former Vice President Mike Pence shot down former President Donald Trump’s claim that he could end the Ukraine War in a day as president, saying Monday that his former boss’ so-called plan would only help the Russians.

"My former running mate likes to talk about solving it in a day. The only way you would solve this war in a day is if you gave Vladimir Putin what he wanted,” Pence told Fox News.

The ex-VP and former Governor of Indiana, who is running against Trump to be the 2024 Republican presidential nominee, said that Ukraine and the West can’t capitulate to Russia because it would embolden Putin to invade other neighboring countries.

"If Vladimir Putin overruns Ukraine, if he simply wears down the United States and the West, I have no doubt in my mind that he’s gonna cross the border, maybe Lithuania itself, or Estonia, or Latvia, or the countries in the Baltics,” Pence said, "and those will be countries where we would have to send our armed forces to go and fight under our NATO treaty.”

The former VP also said he supports President Joe Biden’s decision to send controversial cluster munitions because he thinks the war will only end "by giving the Ukrainians what they need to win.”

While Pence did criticize Trump’s statement on ending the war, he said "the reason why Russia did not even attempt to redraw international lines by force during our administration is because we were strong.”

“There is only one pathway towards success here, and that is to give the Ukrainian military — much more quickly than Joe Biden has done — what they need to repel the Russian invasion,” he added.