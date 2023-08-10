Mike Pence Mocked Online Over Campaign Video Where He Pretends to Pump Gas

Former vice president and 2024 hopeful Mike Pence is feeling some pain at the pump, getting roasted on social media for a poor pantomime of pumping his own gas in a campaign video.

In the 64-second clip posted Tuesday to X — formerly Twitter — the Republican attempts to tie high gas prices to the Biden administration while appearing to fuel up a red pickup truck.

But observant viewers noticed telltale signs that Pence wasn’t actually pumping gas, starting with his picking up the gas hose and putting the nozzle into the truck without selecting a fuel grade.

That error might have gone unnoticed by some had it not caused the most obvious tell — a persistent beeping noise under Pence’s pitch.

Commenters on X were quick to lay into Pence, who is running for his own stint in the Oval Office after serving as veep under President Donald Trump.

“Never used a gas pump before?” asked one critic.

Cracked another, “Pence Energy Plan - reduce consumption of oil by just pretending to put gas in your vehicle.”

“Mr. Pence, I can not hear you over the beeping sir,” wrote one user among the several who zeroed in on the distracting noise.

Pence is among a crowded field of Republican candidates vying to take the White House in 2024, including his former running mate.