Mike Pence Mocked Online Over Campaign Video Where He Pretends to Pump Gas

Former vice president and 2024 hopeful Mike Pence is feeling some pain at the pump, getting roasted on social media for a poor pantomime of pumping his own gas in a campaign video.
In the 64-second clip posted Tuesday to X — formerly Twitter — the Republican attempts to tie high gas prices to the Biden administration while appearing to fuel up a red pickup truck.
But observant viewers noticed telltale signs that Pence wasn’t actually pumping gas, starting with his picking up the gas hose and putting the nozzle into the truck without selecting a fuel grade.
That error might have gone unnoticed by some had it not caused the most obvious tell — a persistent beeping noise under Pence’s pitch.
- Former Vice President Mike Pence Launches Campaign in Twitter Video
- Mike Pence Mocks Donald Trump Over Ukraine War Comments
- New Jersey Is Now the Only State Where You Can’t Pump Your Own Gas
- Will the Real Mike Pence Stand Up on the Campaign Trail?
- As Mike Pence Launches 2024 Campaign, Greg Pence Says the Country Has Moved on From Jan. 6
- Former Vice President Mike Pence to Launch Campaign for White House Within 2 Weeks (Exclusive)
Commenters on X were quick to lay into Pence, who is running for his own stint in the Oval Office after serving as veep under President Donald Trump.
“Never used a gas pump before?” asked one critic.
Cracked another, “Pence Energy Plan - reduce consumption of oil by just pretending to put gas in your vehicle.”
“Mr. Pence, I can not hear you over the beeping sir,” wrote one user among the several who zeroed in on the distracting noise.
Pence is among a crowded field of Republican candidates vying to take the White House in 2024, including his former running mate.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Lauren Sánchez and Jeff Bezos Announce $100 Million Commitment to Rebuild Maui After WildfiresEntertainment
- Miss Scotland Winner Arrested on Hate Crime Charges Over Drunken Incident Caught on CameraNews
- Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone to Miss World Championships With ‘Minor Knee Issue’News
- Did Ex-Goldman CEO Blankfein Offer to Ride to the Troubled Firm’s Rescue? Well, NoNews
- Developer Builds $1.5 Million Home on Lot That Was Never Sold to Him by the LandownerNews
- Jaws II: Shark Sighting Evacuates NYC Waters Days After First Attack in 70 YearsNews
- Snake in a Toilet: Slithering Visitor to Arizona Home Camps Out Where Homeowner Least Expects ItNews
- Plastic Surgeon Accused of ‘Shaky Hands’ Has Medical License ReinstatedHealth
- Disgruntled Man Steals Taxi, Leads Police on High-Speed Chase After Another Cab Refused to Pick Him UpNews
- Disturbing Video Captures School Staffer Beating Student on BusNews
- Watch: Beachgoers Flee as UK Cliff Collapses BeachsideNews
- NYC Steps up Drone Patrols of Beaches After First Shark Attack Since 1953News