    Mike Flynn Denies Being Force Behind Qanon, Sues for Defamation

    The former national security advisor is seeking $150,00 from a man who claims he's 'Q'.

    Monique Merrill
    Dustin Franz/Getty Images

    Mike Flynn, former national security advisor under former President Donald Trump, filed a lawsuit against a man accusing him of creating the QAnon conspiracy.

    Jim Stewartson, a self-described “creative technologist” with over 70,000 Twitter followers, has been tweeting his theories about Mike Flynn’s involvement as the mysterious Q figure who leads the far-right QAnon movement for years.

    Stewartson announced the lawsuit in a tweet that read, in part, “Mike Flynn, the worst traitor in history who stole 2016, created Q, planned the insurrection, and is suing me for defamation.” 

    Stewartson’s claims about Flynn’s position as leader of the conspiracy have been debunked over the nearly two years he has been circulating them online.

    The Anti-Defamation League’s Center on Extremism said it has found “no evidence to support” Stewartson’s claim that QAnon was a “Russian psychological operation” coordinated by Flynn. Stewartson has also circulated his claims on his Substack.

    Flynn’s civil lawsuit alleges Stewartson “sought fame through the trend of defaming prominent conservative figures.” 

    It also accuses Stewartson of spreading “pernicious lies” about Flynn by accusing him of: “committing treason and domestic terrorism, working for Vladimir Putin, being a Russian asset, stealing the 2016 election, working to overthrow the United States government, planning and executing a violent insurrection, being a leader of QAnon, being a Nazi, waging psychological warfare on the American people, wanting a second Holocaust, using ISIS radicalization techniques on the American people, torturing prisoners, and literally trying to murder former Vice President Mike Pence.”

