Migrants Stuck at US-Mexico Border Are Ordering Uber Eats Through Wall

Migrants stuck between the Unites States-Mexico border walls between Tijuana and San Diego have been ordering food deliveries to be handed to them through the wall, Rest of World reported.

Rest of World said they saw “at least ten” deliveries along the Mexico side of the border wall hand food to migrants on the other side.

A migrant stuck between the border walls that separate the two countries told Rest of World that they are in need of “everything.”

The U.S.’s pandemic-era border restriction policy, Title 42, expired on Thursday, which has led to a surge of migrants to the border in hopes that it will be easier to cross, Rest of World reported.

Some of the trapped migrants have been using delivery apps like Uber Eats to order food, but not all have enough service or battery life on their phones to do so, according to Rest of World. Payments are also difficult, as many migrants don’t have credit cards or electronic payment accounts.

According to Rest of World, one woman paid $100 for a chicken because the delivery driver did not have change.