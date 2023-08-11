Migrants Removed From UK Barge Used as Shelter After Bacteria Found Just Days After Transfer 

Officials removed 39 asylum seekers from a barge moored in the United Kingdom after traces of Legionella bacteria were found in the onboard water system.
“As a precautionary measure, all 39 asylum seekers who arrived on the vessel this week are being disembarked while further assessments are undertaken,’’ the Home Office, which deals with immigration issues, said in a statement, the Associated Press reported Friday.
The bacteria can cause Legionairres' disease.
The statement said that no one on board has symptoms of the pneumonia-like disease, and asylum seekers are being given "appropriate advice and support."
The removal comes just days after they were transferred to the Bibby Stockholm in Dorset as the government tries to cut the cost of sheltering the growing number of migrants arriving in Britain.
It's part of the government's plan to "stop the boats" crossing the English Channel by migrants.
The barge is expected to accommodate 500 adult men as they wait for their asylum claims to be heard.
The use of the Bibby Stockholm has been beset by delays and criticism that the barge is unsafe and not the appropriate place to house people fleeing war and persecution.
Alex Bailey, an organizer with the "Say No To The Barge" campaign, told the BBC that the development is "another example of the haphazard, incompetent way our government has approached this scheme from start to finish."
Legionairres' disease is not spread person-to-person but is contracted by breathing in the bacteria found in water or soil. Some cases, if untreated, can be fatal.
