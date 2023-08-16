Migrants Head to Tent City Shelter on Grounds of Notorious New York Psychiatric Center - The Messenger
Migrants Head to Tent City Shelter on Grounds of Notorious New York Psychiatric Center

About 100 migrants had arrived by early Wednesday, but the 1,000-bed shelter is expected to quickly reach capacity

Published |Updated
Aaron Feis
Protesters rally in opposition to the proposed asylum seeker tent shelter on the campus of the state-owned Creedmoor Psychiatric Center in the Queens borough of New York City on July 29, 2023.Leonardo Munoz/AFP via Getty Images

The parking lot of a notorious Queens psychiatric hospital has become the latest shelter for migrants arriving in New York City on Tuesday, as a sprawling tent city expected to eventually hold 1,000 people welcomed its first residents.

About 100 migrants had arrived at the encampment on the grounds of Creedmoor Psychiatric Center by Wednesday morning, local outlets including WABC reported. City officials expect the makeshift shelter to be at capacity before long, as migrants continue to arrive by bus from the U.S.-Mexico border.

The weatherized tent city went up in 10 days and includes rows of cots, a cafeteria and trailers with bathrooms, according to local outlet Gothamist.

It’s yet to be determined how long the encampment, which is reserved for single adult males, will be in use. Its opening was reportedly preceded by protests from locals voicing concerns about security and the vetting process for residents.

The Creedmoor camp is New York’s latest attempt at sheltering the approximately 60,000 migrants currently estimated to be in the city’s care at a substantial cost and strain on resources.

Dozens of recently arrived migrants to New York City camp outside of the Roosevelt Hotel, which has been made into a reception center, as they try to secure temporary housing on August 01, 2023 in New York City.Spencer Platt/Getty Images

The cost of the crisis could reach $12 billion by mid-2025, New York City Mayor Eric Adams said last week, calling again for federal and state aid. Adams said last week that he has not spoken with President Biden since last year.

Starting next week, a 2,000-bed camp will open on Randall’s Island — for the second time during the crisis — at a reported estimated cost of $20 million per month.

Cost aside, the sheer volume of the migrant influx remains an issue, with officials still considering additional spots to supplement the hotels and encampments that have thus far proven insufficient. Among the spots reportedly under consideration is Staten Island’s Fort Wadsworth.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has sent migrants from the border to sanctuary cities including New York by bus in protest of what he characterizes as the Biden administration’s lax immigration policies.

