Migrants Attempting To Cross Into Country Beneath Manhole Discovered by Border Patrol

A group of 11 migrants attempting to enter the country through an underground storm drainage tunnel were discovered and arrested by the US Border Patrol.

The migrants' travel strategy was similar to those featured in the popular "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" cartoons, but in reality can be deadly.

Border Patrol's Confined Space Entry Team responded to the scene on Monday, officials said in a Facebook post. The team is trained to deal with illegal entries through drainage systems and tunnels.

The human smuggling operation was discovered El Paso Independent School District police, who saw several people exiting the storm drain outside Guillen Middle School, the El Paso Times reported.

The school is located next to the César Chávez Border Highway along the Rio Grande. The newspaper said that nearby residents had previously reported migrants climbing out of manholes.

Officials said the migrants were from Guatemala, Mexico and El Salvador, according to the outlet.

US Border Control found 11 migrants trying to enter the country through a storm drain. US Border Patrol

The migrants were processed under Title 8. The statute's consequences include expedited removal, criminal penalties and a five-year reentry ban.

The underground tunnel system has been used as a method to cross the border for decades, the El Paso Times reported. Migrants are usually led by human smugglers, also known as "coyotes," who are employed by El Paso-Juarez border criminal groups.

The city of El Paso has about 300 miles of storm drains that carry runoff from the mountains into canals and the Rio Grande. The drains can measure anywhere from 18 inches to 9 feet wide.

There are several dangers associated with using the storm drains to enter the country, including getting lost or stuck, drowning and suffocating.

Sometimes chemicals, toxic gases and venomous insects or animals can be found in the tunnels as well.