Migrant Smugglers Used Fake Border Patrol Truck to Try and Sneak Across Border

Human smugglers attempted to sneak migrants over the southern border of the U.S. last week by having the migrants hide in a fake Border Patrol truck, authorities said.
Mexican officials said they found a group of migrants concealed in what appeared to be a United States Customs and Border Patrol vehicle, on July 22, according to local outlet KNSD-TV.
The van was apprehended by police in Mexicali before those inside had the chance to cross over the border. There were 17 people hiding in the van, hoping to travel to the U.S., according to KNSD.
Some experts told the outlet that the smugglers may have deceived the migrants, assuring them that the van in question actually did belong to the American government.
"The smugglers might have said 'Hop on, we already have an agreement. This is a U.S. border patrol vehicle. With this, they won’t ask you anything before you cross the border,'” National Migration Institute delegate David Pérez Tejada suggested to KNSD.
Smugglers have in the past used similar false logos to attempt to transport migrants over the border.
In early June, Border Patrol agents said they had apprehended two vans with fake FedEx logos that were being used to move migrants into the U.S., according to KRQE.
Following a surge ahead of the end of Title 42, migration across the southern border has declined in recent months. Officials are continuing to urge migrants to avoid smugglers at all costs.
“If you are in the hands of smugglers, they can not only rape women, extort migrants and steal their belongings, but even kill them,” San Diego State University Latin American Studies Professor Victor Clark Alfaro told KNSD.
