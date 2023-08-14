Migrant Shelter in New York City Expected to Cost Taxpayers $20 Million a Month - The Messenger
Migrant Shelter in New York City Expected to Cost Taxpayers $20 Million a Month

The cost would amount to roughly 0.1% of the state’s $229 billion budget

Eli Walsh
Beds are seen in the dormitory during a tour of the Randall’s Island Humanitarian Emergency Response and Relief Center on October 18, 2022 in New York City. The construction of the relief centers began after NYC Mayor Eric Adams, who declared a state of emergency due to continued arrivals of migrants, announced their relocation to Randall’s Island from Orchard Beach in the Bronx after concerns about flooding. The tent-like structures will provide temporary housing to 500 asylum seekers that are being bused into the city by the Republican governors from border states. Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

The state of New York may spend some $20 million per month to house migrants sent to Manhattan from Republican-led states if New York City’s Randall’s Island shelter is completely full.

According to anonymous sourcing from the New York Post, the shelter is one of four migrant housing facilities that the state is funding as New York City contends with an influx of asylum seekers and other immigrants, some of whom have been transported to the state at the expense of the Florida and Texas governments.

The Randall’s Island facility includes 2,000 beds and could cost the state up to $240 million annually, according to the Post’s report. That total would amount to roughly 0.1% of the state’s $229 billion budget for the 2023-2024 fiscal year.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams said earlier this year that the city has cared for some 81,000 migrants over the last 18 months and expects to spend some $2.9 billion over the course of the 2023-2024 fiscal year to assist asylum seekers, amounting to roughly 2.7% of the city’s $107 billion budget.

The state also maintains nearly $20 billion in rainy day funds while the city’s reserve funding totals roughly $8 billion.

On Saturday, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced that the state will send some $250 million to New York City in an effort to reimburse costs related to supporting asylum seekers. The state’s adopted budget included some $1 billion for asylum-seeker support and migrant sheltering efforts.

“Since asylum seekers first arrived in New York, we have been providing significant humanitarian aid as New York City works to meet their legal obligation to provide shelter," Hochul said in a statement. "We will continue our efforts to provide financial support, personnel and equipment, and continued advocacy for federal assistance.”

In addition to Randall’s Island, the city is sheltering asylum seekers and other migrants at state-owned sites at the defunct Lincoln Correctional Facility, John F. Kennedy International Airport and the Creedmoor Psychiatric Center.

The state has also appealed to federal officials about the possibility of using federally owned sites at Floyd Bennett Field, a former commercial and military airfield, and Fort Wadsworth, a defunct military outpost.

