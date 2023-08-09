Migrant Crisis to Cost New York City $12 Billion by Mid-2025, Mayor Eric Adams Says - The Messenger
Migrant Crisis to Cost New York City $12 Billion by Mid-2025, Mayor Eric Adams Says

Surging numbers of asylum seekers threaten to blow a nearly $7 billion hole in the city's financial plan

Published |Updated
Bruce Golding
Migrants arrive by bus in New York City.ABC 7 New York

The cost of New York City's migrant crisis could reach $12 billion by the middle of 2025 — and local taxpayers will be on the hook without help from the federal and state governments, Mayor Eric Adams said Wednesday.

“Since last year, nearly 100,000 asylum seekers have arrived in our city asking for shelter, and we are past our breaking point," Adams said in a prepared statement.

"Our compassion may be limitless, but our resources are not. This is the budgetary reality we are facing if we don’t get the additional support we need."

Increasing numbers of new arrivals threaten to push the price tag of caring for the Big Apple's migrants to $12.25 billion through the end of June 2025 and blow a nearly $7 billion hole in its financial plan, City Hall said.

The cost of providing migrants with shelter, food and services was $1.45 billion during fiscal 2023, which ended June 30, according to City Hall.

Officials previously projected that the costs for fiscal 2024 and 2025 would total $3.9 billion.

But updated estimates nearly tripled that amount and showed the city could spend $4.7 billion during just fiscal 2024 and another $6.1 billion in fiscal 2025, officials said.

That's because the city's migrant population has surged since COVID-19 pandemic-related immigration restrictions expired in May and officials expect "a high rate of growth will continue in the future."

More than 25,600 households — comprising about 57,300 asylum seekers — are now receiving public assistance at an average daily cost of $383 per household.

Without any changes in federal immigration policy, the number of households is expected to average nearly 33,860 nightly during fiscal 2024 and almost 43,900 in fiscal 2025, officials said.

