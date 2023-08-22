Migrant Chronicles Perilous Journey Across the English Channel on TikTok

A migrants’ journey across the English Channel in a small boat packed with people was documented in a series of videos on TikTok.

Rahat Popal, whose TikTok account has only 11 videos, first posted a video of him aboard a train in France on Aug. 13.

A later video, posted on Aug. 17, shows him walking with others and emojis indicating the group will depart from France to take a boat to the United Kingdom.

The next video, posted on his account on Aug. 18, appears to be taken aboard a packed dinghy with dozens of other passengers cruising through the water and passing a cargo ship. The video shows men and also women with children present in the boat.

The next video, posted Aug. 21, shows the young man lounging in what appears to be a hotel room, watching TV, and grinning as the camera zooms in on his face.

Over 17,000 migrants have landed ashore in the UK this year, according to a report from PA Media.

On Monday, 661 people arrived on 15 boats, according to UK Home Office data. The dangerous journey across the channel in small boats saw an overloaded vessel capsize on Aug. 11, just 12 miles off the French coast, resulting in the death of six people and the rescue of 59 others.