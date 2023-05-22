The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Migrant Child Who Died in U.S. Custody Received Medical Attention, Officials Say

    Girl's mom previously said agents had ignored her calls for help.

    Published |Updated
    Aysha Qamar
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
    Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    Google Maps

    An eight-year-old girl who recently died in U.S. Border Patrol custody requested -- and was given -- medical help three times on the day she died, according to immigration officials. The child died last week in Texas after suffering from an apparent seizure and complaining of stomach issues.

    The girl's mother had previously told the Associated Press that agents repeatedly ignored her pleas to hospitalize her daughter, who had sickle-cell anemia and a history of heart problems. 

    "She cried and begged for her life, and they ignored her. They didn't do anything for her," Mabel Alvarez Benedicks, said in an interview with the AP on Friday. Benedicks shared that her daughter, Anadith Tanay Reyes Alvarez, was born with congenital heart disease.

    "I felt like they didn't believe me," Benedicks said.

    Read More

    According to a statement from U.S. Border Patrol, the family was in custody at the Harlingen Station when medical services were called to take the child to the hospital. Officials said that they were aware of Anadith's medical history when personnel began treating her for flu symptoms four days before her death on May 17.

    An updated statement from CBP on Sunday noted that Anadith had first voiced complaints of abdominal pain, nasal congestion, and cough on May 14. She was given over-the-counter pain and fever relievers after a test showed she had influenza. 

    An internal investigation into the incident is being conducted, CBP Acting Commissioner Troy Miller said, according to the AP.

    "We must ensure that medically fragile individuals receive the best possible care and spend the minimum amount of time possible in CBP custody," Miller said, adding that the agency is "deeply saddened" by the girl's "tragic death.”

    The incident was the second time in two weeks that a child migrant died while in U.S. custody.

    Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
     
    By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
    Sign Up.
    More News.
    The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
    Follow The Messenger
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
    ©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.