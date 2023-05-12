Migrant Teen From Honduras Dies in Government Custody at Florida Shelter

A migrant, unaccompanied 17-year-old boy from Honduras died while in U.S. government custody at a shelter in Florida, officials said Friday.

Honduran Secretary of Foreign Affairs Enrique Reina identified the boy as Ángel Eduardo Maradiaga Espinoza and said he died at a shelter in Safety Harbor, Florida.

In a series of tweets, Reina said the Honduran government has been in contact with the boy's family through its embassy in Washington D.C.

Honduran officials have called on the U.S. government to "carry out an exhaustive investigation of the case to clarify this fact and, if there is any responsibility, apply the full weight of the law," Reina said.

"This terrible fact underscores the importance of working together on the bilateral migration agenda on the situation of unaccompanied minors, to find solutions, an issue that has been addressed by the President [Xiomara Castro] at various levels with the U.S.," Reina said.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services confirmed the death in a statement on Friday, but has provided little details about what happened.

“The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) is deeply saddened by this tragic loss and our heart goes out to the family, with whom we are in touch," HHS said in the statement emailed to The Messenger.

HHS's Office of Refugee Resettlement (ORR) Division of Health for Unaccompanied Children (DHUC) is "reviewing all clinical details of this case, including all inpatient health care records," the statement continued.

"A medical examiner investigation is underway," U.S. officials said in the statement. "Due to privacy and safety reasons, ORR cannot share further information on individual cases of children who have been in our care."

According to the HHS, children in ORR custody have access to health care, legal services, translation services, and mental and behavioral health counselors. Children can connect to family with at least two phone calls a week.

Espinoza is believed to be the first minor to die in government custody in a few years, CBS News reported. In eight months across 2018 and 2019, six children died while in custody or shortly after they were released.

As of Wednesday, there were 8,681 unaccompanied children in the care of the HHS, the latest available data from the department shows. Children, on average, remain in ORR's care for 29 days, officials say.