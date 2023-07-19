Middle School Student Killed in Accident While Working at Poultry Plant - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Susan Smith, Who’s in Jail for Killing 2 Sons, Hasn’t Found Family to Support Upcoming Parole Bid (Exclusive)

Middle School Student Killed in Accident While Working at Poultry Plant

Duvan Tomas Perez was 'conducting sanitation operations'

Published |Updated
Chris Harris
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
JWPlayer

A middle school student was killed on Friday while working at a chicken processing plant in Hattiesburg, Mississippi — and now, two federal agencies are investigating.

Officials confirm Duvan Tomas Perez, a 16-year-old who immigrated to the United States from Guatemala when he was 10, was working at the Mar-Jac Poultry plant on Friday night.

The deadly accident occurred at approximately 8 p.m., and involved heavy machinery.

An autopsy has been performed on Perez's remains, and the results are expected to be released today.

Read More

A statement from the company notes that Perez was "conducting sanitation operations" at the time of his death.

"We deeply regret the loss and send our most sincere condolences to his family and friends," reads the statement.

A relative who requested anonymity told NBC News that Perez "was generous, smiley and very fun and very responsible at work."

Workers under the age of 18 are not allowed to work in chicken plants, because it is dangerous work. Investigations into the accident are underway by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration and the Labor Department's Wage and Hour Division.

This is the third death at the chicken plant since 2020.

In February, the Biden administration announced it would be cracking down on the exploitation of migrant children in the labor force.

A letter sent in April to meat and chicken purveyors urged them to analyze their supply chains for evidence of child labor violations.

Facebook
Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.