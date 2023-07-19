Middle School Student Killed in Accident While Working at Poultry Plant
Duvan Tomas Perez was 'conducting sanitation operations'
A middle school student was killed on Friday while working at a chicken processing plant in Hattiesburg, Mississippi — and now, two federal agencies are investigating.
Officials confirm Duvan Tomas Perez, a 16-year-old who immigrated to the United States from Guatemala when he was 10, was working at the Mar-Jac Poultry plant on Friday night.
The deadly accident occurred at approximately 8 p.m., and involved heavy machinery.
An autopsy has been performed on Perez's remains, and the results are expected to be released today.
A statement from the company notes that Perez was "conducting sanitation operations" at the time of his death.
"We deeply regret the loss and send our most sincere condolences to his family and friends," reads the statement.
A relative who requested anonymity told NBC News that Perez "was generous, smiley and very fun and very responsible at work."
Workers under the age of 18 are not allowed to work in chicken plants, because it is dangerous work. Investigations into the accident are underway by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration and the Labor Department's Wage and Hour Division.
This is the third death at the chicken plant since 2020.
In February, the Biden administration announced it would be cracking down on the exploitation of migrant children in the labor force.
A letter sent in April to meat and chicken purveyors urged them to analyze their supply chains for evidence of child labor violations.
