Middle-Aged Multimillionaire on Quest to De-Age Stops Borrowing Blood from Teen Son: ‘No Benefits Detected’

The middle-aged man on a de-aging quest has announced he will cease swapping blood with his teenage son, citing no noticeable benefits.
Bryan Johnson, a 45-year-old tech millionaire, annually spends $2 million in a bid to reverse his own aging process. The Messenger previously reported that Johnson ingests dozens of supplements each day and consumes dinner by 11 a.m. This regimen, aimed at slowing the aging process, keeps him looking youthful. Additionally, a team of 30 doctors closely monitor his vitals and daily bodily functions.
Johnson's day begins at 5 a.m. He adheres to a strict vegan diet totaling precisely 1,977 calories. As part of his regular routine, Johnson exercises daily and undergoes various medical tests, such as body fat scans, MRIs, and monthly colonoscopies.
His regimen also includes swapping blood with both his 17-year-old son and 70-year-old father. However, in a tweet last week, Johnson announced he would discontinue this practice.
"Evaluating biomarkers from biofluids, devices, and imaging, no benefits were detected," he wrote. "Young plasma exchange may be beneficial for biologically older populations or certain conditions. It does not in my case stack benefits on top of my existing interventions. Alternative methods of plasma exchange or young plasma fractions hold promise."
Bloomberg reported that Johnson's son, Talmage, donated one liter of blood in April. His blood was separated to isolate the plasma, which was subsequently transferred into Johnson's body. Johnson's father then donated blood and received plasma from Johnson.
Johnson stated that the results of his father's transfusion are "still pending." However, with his current regimen, he believes he has made some progress in reversing his biological age. His doctors assert that he possesses the heart of a 37-year-old, the skin of a 28-year-old, and the lung capacity of an 18-year-old.
