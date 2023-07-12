Microsoft Previews 3D Emoji it Promised Nearly Two Years Ago

The long-awaited designs for Microsoft's 3D emojis were revealed Wednesday, three days shy of the company's original announcement.

The company's latest Windows Insider Preview Build (25905) provides early access to new Windows features–including updated emojis, The Verge first reported.

The operating system, using a new 11 COLRv1 color font, is "now able to display richer emoji with a 3D-like appearance," the company stated on its website. The new emojis will be supported in Windows 11 and "some apps and browsers."

The new 3D emoji were first announced in July 2021 and were introduced to Microsoft Teams in early 2022.

To access the new emoji, users have to sign up for the Windows Insider program.