Microsoft Executive’s Ex-Wife Charged in His Murder One Year After His Killing

A Florida grand jury indicted Shanna Gardner-Fernandez Thursday on first-degree murder charges of her ex-husband, former Microsoft executive Jared Bridegan.

Gardner-Fernandez was later arrested Thursday in Washington and will be extradited to Florida to face charges that also include solicitation to commit first-degree murder and child abuse, according to News4Jax.

“We promised at the outset of this investigation we would not relent until we uncovered the truth of Jared’s murder, the whole and entire truth,” said State Attorney Melissa Nelson, who added that prosecutors will seek the death penalty.

Bridegan, 33, was trying to remove a tire from the road in Jacksonville Beach, Florida on Feb. 16, 2022, when he was shot several times at close range. His daughter, who was 2 ½ at the time and sitting in the backseat of his SUV, was not injured.

The murder garnered national attention. Bridegan’s widow, Kirsten Bridegan, said the arrest of Gardner-Fernandez “ends one horrific chapter” for her.

“For 547 days, we hoped and prayed that this day would come,” Kirsten Bridegan said. “Shannon’s arrest ends one horrific chapter of our pursuit for justice for Jared and now we opened a new one. This next chapter will be excruciating. We are confident in the ability of the State’s Attorney’s Office and law enforcement to bring truth to light we expect to see justice carried out to the fullest extent of the law.”

Gardner-Fernandez’s husband, Mario Fernandez, was arrested earlier this year and accused of plotting the murder conspiracy. He faces charges of first-degree murder with a weapon, conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, solicitation to commit a capital felony and child abuse.

He pleaded not guilty to all charges when he was arraigned last month. Prosecutors stated they will not offer a plea deal to him.

Mario Fernandez was the landlord for Henry Tenon, 61, who pleaded guilty to second-degree murder of Bridegan. Fernandez reportedly wrote three checks to Tenon, and the two had 70 phone calls between them, according to the indictment.

“We know Henry Tenon did not act alone, and Tenon has confirmed this to be true. His cooperation has both corroborated evidence collected during the investigation and provided additional evidence against Mario Fernandez Saldana for his role in the planning and execution of Jared’s murder,” Nelson said after Mario Fernandez's indictment in July.

Tenon has agreed to testify against Fernandez and any others who could be charged. He received a minimum of 15 years in prison as part of his plea deal.