As Microsoft races further into a leading position in Silicon Valley's race to develop artificial intelligence technology, the tech giant reported better than-expected quarterly results on Tuesday.

Microsoft has embraced and help drive fervor around AI and forged a close relationship with OpenAI, creator of the popular chatbot ChatGPT. It has also integrated AI into a variety of its products—from its Bing search engine to Microsoft Office.

“Organizations are asking not only how – but how fast – they can apply this next generation of AI to address the biggest opportunities and challenges they face – safely and responsibly,” CEO Satya Nadella said in a statement. “We remain focused on leading the new AI platform shift, helping customers use the Microsoft Cloud to get the most value out of their digital spend, and driving operating leverage.”

Revenue for the fourth quarter of Microsoft's latest fiscal year totaled $56.2 billion. This was 8% more than the $51.9 billion reported the same period last year and more than the $55.5 billion forecast by analysts.

Microsoft store sign Peter Dazeley/Getty Images

Net income was $20.1 billion and increased 20% compared to $16.7 billion during the same period last year.

Earnings per share came to $2.69 and increased 21%.

Microsoft experienced some of its largest revenue growth from its Azure unit, which sells cloud-computing services. It grew 26% from last year. As with many Microsoft products, the company is interweaving AI into Azure, offering new features such as image and video analysis

On a conference call with Wall Street analysts Tuesday, Nadella cited “great momentum” in the Azure business, saying Microsoft added almost 100 new Azure customers a day, bolstering a client roster that already includes businesses like IKEA and Volvo.

In all, Microsoft had $211.9 billion in revenue during its fiscal year that ended in June, earning $72.4 billion.

While much of Microsoft's business has been a success lately, it has saw various challenges to its blockbuster acquisition of gaming company Activision Blizzard fail.