Michigan Woman, 69, Wins $6M on Lottery Scratcher
A single ticket for $300,000,000 Diamond Riches costs $50
A Michigan woman had a recent shocking moment when she won $6 million in the blink of an eye from a lottery scratch ticket.
According to state lottery officials, the unidentified 69-year-old Genesee County woman won one of the top prizes playing the Michigan $300,000,000 Diamond Riches instant game.
The player bought her winning ticket at the Pure Market located at 8475 Main Street in Whitmore Lake. A single ticket costs $50.
The woman, who choose to remain anonymous, took her prize as a one-time lump sum payment of about $4.1 million, as opposed to more than 30 annuity payments for the full amount.
The player plans to save her winnings.
According to officials, players have won more than $278 million playing $300,000,000 Diamond Riches, which launched in July 2022. Each $50 ticket offers a chance to win prizes ranging from $50 up to $6 million.
