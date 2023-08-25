Five Dead in Severe Michigan Storms, Tornadoes That Left at Least 450,000 Without Power

Authorities were investigating at least two possible tornadoes that swept across Michigan on Thursday.

At least five people died and hundreds of thousands were left without power due to the storms.

Cars sit stranded in floodwaters on Sheldon Road south of Ford road in Canton, Mich., Aug. 24. (David Guralnick/Detroit News via AP)

Thursday’s severe weather left a widespread swath of wind damage from the north side of Grand Rapids east-southeast to the Lansing and Jackson areas.

Forecasters said gusts hit 80 miles per hour from the storm.

National Weather Service officials were set to survey the damage from two suspected tornadoes on Friday. One was in central Kent County and the other is believed to have touched down in northeast Ingham County.

Weather officials believe the Ingham County tornado east of Lansing was the stronger of the two. It had a preliminary strength of EF2. Tornadoes that size can have winds of up to 135 miles per hour and cause considerable damage.

Nearly half of Ingham County was still without power on Friday morning, according to PowerOutage.US. Across the state, more than 450,000 people lost power.

Floodwaters blocks Wayne Road under I-94, Aug. 24, in Detroit

In Kent County, a a 21-year-old woman and two girls, ages 1 and 3, who were passengers in a car that hydroplaned during the storm and hit another car died. The two drivers were also injured and survived.

Part of the roof collapsed and shingles were ripped off an adult foster care facility near Williamston, in Ingham County.

“Once I felt that sucking, I could just feel the power of it, and I could feel it all shaking, I could feel the roof shaking and coming apart,” James Gale, a caretaker of 14 people, told WXYZ-TV. He said the ceiling was gone from one woman's room and she was taken to a hospital. Others were taken by buses to another facility.

The Ingham County Sheriff's Office said Friday that more than 25 vehicles along Interstate 96 were severely damaged, with one confirmed fatality and several people severely injured.

Another person died in Lansing when a tree fell on their home, according to WILX-TV.

The storm also dumped hail as large as 1.5 inches on areas west of Detroit.

The Michigan Department of Transportation reported several highway closings in Wayne County late Thursday due to flooding conditions.

Wayne County Executive Warren Evans declared a state of emergency Friday in Michigan’s largest county, which includes Detroit, due to power outages, flooding, fallen trees and power lines and storm debris.

The state was already dealing with flooding issues from storms the previous evening. One of the terminals at Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport was inaccessible to travelers for several hours on Thursday morning due to flooded roads.