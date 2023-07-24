Michigan State Police Delete Barbie Cop Social Media Post ‘Out of Respect’ for Female Co-Workers - The Messenger
Michigan State Police Delete Barbie Cop Social Media Post ‘Out of Respect’ for Female Co-Workers

Others — from Dem Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to the state's park department — are embracing the character in the hit Margot Robbie film

Mary Papenfuss
After initially getting swept away in Barbie-mania, the Michigan State Police have taken down a social media post featuring the doll in a police uniform.

The department did so "out of respect" for female co-workers, said a statement posted on social media.

No other details were provided.

The tweet featured a blonde Barbie in a blue officer's uniform in front of a squad car.

The text read: "This Barbie is ready to serve the state of Michigan!" It added that career possibilities with the State Police were "endless," reported the Detroit News.

Michigan State Police

But not everyone is so down on Mattel's Barbie these days since the new blockbuster film hit theaters featuring a reborn, finally-got-a-clue, National Organization for Women Barbie, played by Margot Robbie.

Even the state's Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has adopted a brunette Barbie as her sometimes Twitter avatar (in a fuchsia pantsuit and pink convertible).

"Come on Barbie, let's go govern," Whitmer tweeted.

"This Barbie is the 49th Governor of the great state of Michigan, and just like @Barbie, fuchsia is my power color."

The state parks department is featuring birder, ranger and boater Barbies on Twitter.

Even the Michigan House Democrats upgraded the Capitol building to all pink (at least on Twitter) in honor of the new Barbie.

