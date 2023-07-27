Michigan State Made ‘Secret Decisions’ About Larry Nassar Documents, Victims Allege in New Lawsuit

Women who were sexually assaulted by former Michigan State University sports doctor Larry Nassar are suing the school, claiming that officials made a “secret decision” to withhold thousands of documents related to the case “in blatant violation” of the law.

“This is about who knew what, when at the university,” victim Melissa Brown Hudecz said prior to the lawsuit being filed Thursday. “We can’t heal as a community until we know that everyone who enabled a predator is accountable.”

Convicted of sexually assaulting hundreds of women and girls under the guise of medical care for decades, Nassar was sentenced in 2018 to 40 to 175 years in prison after he admitted to molesting some of the nation’s top gymnasts. But the push to uncover the extent of school officials’ knowledge of the abuse has continued.

The civil suit names the school and its elected trustee board, alleging that they decided through “secret votes” not to provide the state attorney general’s office with more than 6,000 documents for a probe into how Nassar was allowed to get away with the abuse for decades. They’re also accused of subsequently refusing to release emails that might show they held internal discussions in which they agreed to withhold the documents.

“We contend that board members made a behind-closed-doors secret decision not to release the records in blatant violation of the Open Meetings Act,” attorney Azzam Elder, who represents a group of Nassar’s victims and parents, said in a news release.

“They followed that up with violations of the Freedom of Information Act when we requested emails that might show they discussed and made a closed-door decision on the matter in violation of law.”

Rather than monetary damages, the suit seeks to compel the release of any emails or other communications about MSU trustees’ internal decisions, a court declaration that the school violated FOIA and an order that the school follow public records’ laws moving forward.

In refusing to release the 6,000 documents, the school has contended that they are covered by attorney-client privilege.

An MSU spokesperson said Thursday that the school does not comment on pending litigation, adding that the school has not seen or been served with the latest lawsuit.

A probe by the state attorney general of the school’s handling was closed in 2021 because the school refused to turn over the requested documents.

“By protecting the 6,000 secret documents and anyone named in them, the board is adding to survivors’ trauma with their lack of institutional accountability,” said Hudecz.

Earlier this month, a fellow inmate repeatedly stabbed Nassar at the federal prison in Florida where he’s being held. Nassar was listed in stable condition after the attack, which was reportedly prompted by Nassar making a “lewd comment” while watching a women’s Wimbledon match.

With Associated Press