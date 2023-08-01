Michigan School Shooter Ethan Crumbley Was a Neglected ‘Feral Child’: Psychologist

Michigan school shooter Ethan Crumbley was like a neglected “feral child,” when he killed four students and wounded seven others in 2021, a psychologist testified Tuesday during a court hearing.

Crumbley, 17, pleaded guilty last year to 24 charges that include murder and terrorism for the Nov. 30, 2021 school shooting in Oxford Township, a suburb of Detroit. The court is currently holding a hearing to decide if he can be sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. The hearing is a requirement as Crumbley was only 15 when he carried out the massacre.

Psychologist Colin King was called by the defense to give context for Crumbley’s mental state after evaluating him through interviews and tests. King said Crumbley had severe mental illness.

After the court was shown a video of Crumbley in jail shouting "Why didn’t you stop it? I’m sorry,” screaming to God, and appearing in extreme distress, King said it was clear the teenager was “in the throes of psychosis.”

King attributed some of Crumbley’s behavior to “arrested development” from a difficult childhood during which he was allegedly neglected by his parents and not shielded from adult conversations.

“He can be considered a feral child,” King said. “It is essentially a child who has been abandoned.”

Crumbley’s parents, James and Jennifer Crumbley, are been charged with involuntary manslaughter for allegedly buying him a gun while neglecting his mental health issues.

King also said he believes Crumbley could be rehabilitated “through psychotherapy and support” because his brain is “still maturing.”

Last week, the court heard excerpts from Crumbley’s journal, in which he wrote he wanted "to shoot up the school so f---ing badly."

“I want America to hear what I did,” he said. “I will cause the largest school shooting in the state. I wish to hear the screams of the children as I shoot them.”