Michigan School Board Retires Canton High School’s ‘Chief’ Mascot, Arrowhead Logo

A Michigan school board voted to drop its Chiefs mascot and arrowhead logo at one of its high schools in a decision met with outcry by some parents.

The Plymouth-Canton Community Schools Board of Education voted 6-1 on Tuesday to drop them.

Two small student groups had asked for the change, WDIV-TV reported.

They said the term “Chief” was problematic by nature and was an example of cultural appropriation.

“I am mixed-ingenious to the Americas, unlike a lot of the folks that I graduated with,” a person in favor of the change said in addressing the board before the vote.

“I, unfortunately, had to compete under the arrowhead mascot, which I always took to be a symbol of Colonialism which was very, very near to my family background.”

But a majority of those speaking at the meeting were against the change.

One, with Native American heritage, spoke in favor of the logo, WXYZ-TV reported.

“I, personally, as a native person find them very honorable and respectful," parent Gabriel Jim, a Navajo, said. "It’s not like the Cleveland Indians Chief Wahoo - a caricature - or anything like that.”

The school board says it plans to let students decide on a new mascot and logo.