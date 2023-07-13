Michigan School Board Retires Canton High School’s ‘Chief’ Mascot, Arrowhead Logo

A Michigan school board voted to drop its Chiefs mascot and arrowhead logo at one of its high schools in a decision met with outcry by some parents.
The Plymouth-Canton Community Schools Board of Education voted 6-1 on Tuesday to drop them.
Two small student groups had asked for the change, WDIV-TV reported.
They said the term “Chief” was problematic by nature and was an example of cultural appropriation.
“I am mixed-ingenious to the Americas, unlike a lot of the folks that I graduated with,” a person in favor of the change said in addressing the board before the vote.
“I, unfortunately, had to compete under the arrowhead mascot, which I always took to be a symbol of Colonialism which was very, very near to my family background.”
But a majority of those speaking at the meeting were against the change.
One, with Native American heritage, spoke in favor of the logo, WXYZ-TV reported.
“I, personally, as a native person find them very honorable and respectful," parent Gabriel Jim, a Navajo, said. "It’s not like the Cleveland Indians Chief Wahoo - a caricature - or anything like that.”
The school board says it plans to let students decide on a new mascot and logo.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Officials Warn To Stay Inside As Dangerous Stormy Weather Lashes Northern Europe, Killing 2News
- Massive Fire That Destroyed Church in New Jersey May Be Weather RelatedNews
- Even Frozen Antarctica Is Being Walloped By Climate Extremes, Scientists FindNews
- Potential Record Mega Millions Drawing Tuesday as Jackpot Rises to $1.55 BillionNews
- 1 Arrested After Knife Attack Outside British Museum in London Leaves Man WoundedNews
- Power Still Out for Hundreds of Thousands and Could Take Days to Restore After Fatal Major StormsNews
- O’Shae Sibley, a Gay Man Killed in NYC After Voguing to Beyoncé, Will Be Laid to Rest TodayNews
- Niger Strongmen Block Top US Diplomat From Seeing Detained PresidentNews
- Russian Strikes Kill 11 Civilians in Ukraine Over 24 Hours, Officials SayNews
- How Does Russia’s Embattled Defense Minister Still Have a Job?News
- New York City Doctor Charged With Sexually Assaulting Unconscious Patients and Filming ItNews
- Angry Mob Severely Beats Man Who Allegedly Hit and Killed Woman With Car Next to BarNews