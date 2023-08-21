Michigan Newborn Twins Found Safe Hours After Being Abducted - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Mark Meadows Spends His Day on the Witness Stand in Federal Court Bid to Yank Fani Willis’ Charges Out of Georgia’s Jurisdiction

Michigan Newborn Twins Found Safe Hours After Being Abducted

The suspected kidnappers are believed to be two females who had been driving a Black Jeep Grand Cherokee

Published |Updated
Blake Harper
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
The newborn twins were found hours after being takenMichigan State Police

Two 14-day-old twins were found just hours after being abducted in Livonia, Michigan.

An Amber Alert was issued in Southeast Michigan at 5:54 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 21, notifying the public that the twin infant boys, identified as Matthew Jace and Montana Alexander Bridges by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, had been taken.

The suspected kidnappers are believed to be two females who had been driving a Black Jeep Grand Cherokee with the license plate number "EHD1130."

A few hours later, Michigan State Police announced that the two boys had been found and canceled the Amber Alert.

"The children have been recovered safely and Livonia Police will be issuing more information shortly," the MSP said in the announcement.

Read More
The Messenger Morning Newsletter
Essential news, exclusive reporting and expert analysis delivered right to you. All for free.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Thanks for signing up!
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.