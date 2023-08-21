Michigan Newborn Twins Found Safe Hours After Being Abducted

TRENDING NOW | Mark Meadows Spends His Day on the Witness Stand in Federal Court Bid to Yank Fani Willis’ Charges Out of Georgia’s Jurisdiction
Two 14-day-old twins were found just hours after being abducted in Livonia, Michigan.
An Amber Alert was issued in Southeast Michigan at 5:54 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 21, notifying the public that the twin infant boys, identified as Matthew Jace and Montana Alexander Bridges by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, had been taken.
The suspected kidnappers are believed to be two females who had been driving a Black Jeep Grand Cherokee with the license plate number "EHD1130."
A few hours later, Michigan State Police announced that the two boys had been found and canceled the Amber Alert.
"The children have been recovered safely and Livonia Police will be issuing more information shortly," the MSP said in the announcement.
