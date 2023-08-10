Michigan Mom Charged With Buying Firearms for Son Who Threatened Top Democrats: Prosecutors - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | ‘They’re Going to Shoot Someone’: Michigan Republicans Warn of Civil War at Pool Party Fundraiser for Fake Electors

Michigan Mom Charged With Buying Firearms for Son Who Threatened Top Democrats: Prosecutors

Michelle Berka could face a maximum of 10 years in federal prison if convicted

Published |Updated
Jason Hahn
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Michelle Berka could face a maximum of 10 years in federal prison if convicted of the gun charges. Ioannis Tsotras/Getty Images

A Michigan woman has been charged with purchasing firearms for her son, who had previously been arrested for making death threats against Democratic politicians and people from the LGBTQ community.

According to the Associated Press, federal prosecutors allege Michelle Berka knowingly lied when she bought five firearms that were later given to someone else.

Although an unsealed indictment did not disclose who received Michelle Berka's guns, the outlet reported that her 30-year-old son, Randall Berka II, was found in possession of four of the five firearms earlier this year.

Michelle Berka could face a maximum of 10 years in federal prison if convicted.

Read More

Per AP, Randall Berka had previously been banned from possessing firearms after he was declared incapacitated following involuntary mental health treatment in 2012.

In March, Michelle Berka informed the FBI that her son's therapy was ineffective and that he should be arrested.

Randall Berka is also accused of posting threatening messages online that referenced causing harm to President Joe Biden and Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

As reported by Law and Crime, the FBI investigated Randall Berka after Google flagged statements he made on a YouTube channel targetting LGBTQ+ communities, government officials, and law enforcement agencies.

Through investigative efforts, the FBI connected the online account to a specific residence in Sebewaing, Michigan.

Whitmer, a Democrat, was targetted in a separate incident last December.

Two men, Barry Croft and Adam Fox, were convicted for planning to kidnap the governor from her vacation home. Croft received a nearly 20-year prison sentence, while Fox was sentenced to 16 years in prison.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.