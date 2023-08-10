Michigan Mom Charged With Buying Firearms for Son Who Threatened Top Democrats: Prosecutors

A Michigan woman has been charged with purchasing firearms for her son, who had previously been arrested for making death threats against Democratic politicians and people from the LGBTQ community.

According to the Associated Press, federal prosecutors allege Michelle Berka knowingly lied when she bought five firearms that were later given to someone else.

Although an unsealed indictment did not disclose who received Michelle Berka's guns, the outlet reported that her 30-year-old son, Randall Berka II, was found in possession of four of the five firearms earlier this year.

Michelle Berka could face a maximum of 10 years in federal prison if convicted.

Per AP, Randall Berka had previously been banned from possessing firearms after he was declared incapacitated following involuntary mental health treatment in 2012.

In March, Michelle Berka informed the FBI that her son's therapy was ineffective and that he should be arrested.

Randall Berka is also accused of posting threatening messages online that referenced causing harm to President Joe Biden and Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

As reported by Law and Crime, the FBI investigated Randall Berka after Google flagged statements he made on a YouTube channel targetting LGBTQ+ communities, government officials, and law enforcement agencies.

Through investigative efforts, the FBI connected the online account to a specific residence in Sebewaing, Michigan.

Whitmer, a Democrat, was targetted in a separate incident last December.

Two men, Barry Croft and Adam Fox, were convicted for planning to kidnap the governor from her vacation home. Croft received a nearly 20-year prison sentence, while Fox was sentenced to 16 years in prison.