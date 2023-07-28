Michigan Man Finds Out on Birthday That His Wife Won the Lottery

It may have been her husband’s day to blow out the candles, but a Michigan woman saw her dream come true as she won a nearly $300,000 lottery jackpot on her husband’s birthday.

Kristin Murawski and her husband, Scott, were out on July 21 when she made the lucky decision to pick up a Fantasy 5 ticket at a store in Willis, about 25 miles south of Ann Arbor, according to the Michigan Lottery.

While heading home to celebrate Scott’s birthday, the couple stopped off at a neighbor’s home, where they received the big news.

“While we were there, my brother-in-law texted my husband the winning numbers,” Murawski, 46, told the lottery. “As I was looking at them, I kept yelling, ‘I think we hit! I think we hit!’ My husband looked at the ticket, and his jaw dropped!”

Murawski matched the winning Fantasy 5 numbers, netting the $288,903 jackpot. The odds of winning the game’s jackpot are listed at 1 in 575,757 — long, but significantly better than, for example, the 1 in 302,575,350 chance of winning the top Mega Millions prize.

“Winning this jackpot is life-changing and makes our lives easier,” said Murawski. “It means an earlier retirement for my husband and less worry about how we’ll make ends meet once we both retire.”

Murawski plans to pay off her student loans and then invest the remainder of her winnings.