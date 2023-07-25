Michigan Man Arrested for DWI After Driving Jeep Into Lake Superior

Michigan State Police have arrested a man for driving while intoxicated after he drove his Jeep 4x4 off a pier and into Lake Superior.

As reported by WLUC, troopers at the Sault Ste. Marie Post received a report at around 4:30 a.m. Saturday of a car that had driven off of Whitefish Point State Harbor Pier and into the lake. The unidentified driver had exited the vehicle by the time troopers arrived and was determined to be uninjured. He was not carrying any passengers.

A Michigan man was arrested after police found he was intoxicated and carrying firearms when he drove his car into Lake Superior. WLUC

However, troopers discovered upon further investigation that the driver had been intoxicated while operating the vehicle and was carrying concealed firearms.

The driver was arrested and has been moved to the Chippewa County Jail pending arraignment.