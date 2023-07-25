TRENDING NOW | Susan Smith, Who’s in Jail for Killing 2 Sons, Hasn’t Found Family to Support Upcoming Parole Bid (Exclusive)
Michigan Man Arrested for DWI After Driving Jeep Into Lake Superior
The unidentified man was not injured
JWPlayer
Michigan State Police have arrested a man for driving while intoxicated after he drove his Jeep 4x4 off a pier and into Lake Superior.
As reported by WLUC, troopers at the Sault Ste. Marie Post received a report at around 4:30 a.m. Saturday of a car that had driven off of Whitefish Point State Harbor Pier and into the lake. The unidentified driver had exited the vehicle by the time troopers arrived and was determined to be uninjured. He was not carrying any passengers.
However, troopers discovered upon further investigation that the driver had been intoxicated while operating the vehicle and was carrying concealed firearms.
Read More
- 9/11 Survivor Dies While Saving Children From Drowning in Lake Michigan
- Michigan Man Who Hit Cop With Flagpole on Jan. 6 Arrested
- Chicago Officials: 6 Injured, 1 Dead After Boat Accident on Lake Michigan
- Man Electrocuted After Jumping into Lake Lanier
- Illinois Man Faces Charges After Driving Through Crowded Street of Children’s Triathlon
The driver was arrested and has been moved to the Chippewa County Jail pending arraignment.
Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
Thanks for Signing up!
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
More News.
- Florida Man Storms into Hospital, Tackles Nurse, Strips Naked, Floods Emergency Room: PoliceNews
- Las Vegas Teen Killed After Hitting Cable Purposely Stretched Across Bike TrailNews
- California Man Gets Life in Prison for Shooting Victim, Leaving Him to Drown in Ocean Over DebtNews
- Republican Policymaker Proposes Banning Kids Under 18 From Visiting Library Without an AdultNews
- Teen Charged With Murder for Allegedly Stabbing, Beating Man Who Complained About Loud PartyNews
- 12-Year-Old Michigan Girl Wins Jiu-Jitsu World Championship While Wearing Hijab in Historic FirstNews
- Colorado Man Gets 97 Years in Prison for Double Murder Captured on Victim’s Digital Audio RecorderNews
- Woman Accused of Sending Boyfriend Photos of Herself Sexually Assaulting ToddlerNews
- American Airlines Pilot Makes Passengers Sit Up and Pay Attention with Viral In-Flight RantOffbeat Etc
- Miami Professor Develops Index-Card-Sized Tool to Deter Mass ShootersNews
- San Antonio Teen, Uvalde School Shooter’s Cousin, Arrested for Alleged School Shooting ThreatsNews
- Florida Pastor Accused of Running Multimillion-Dollar eBay Scam Ring With Halfway House ResidentsNews