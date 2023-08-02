New Documents Detail Brawl at Republican Meeting Where Party Leader Was Kicked in the Groin by Delegate

Newly procured documents reveal fresh details about the alleged groin kick that James Chapman, a GOP state delegate laid on Mark DeYoung, Allegan County Commissioner for District 2.

DeYoung, who claimed Chapman attacked him without cause, said he had bruised ribs and muscles and broken dentures. Chapman claimed DeYoung tried to attack him first. Both men are pressing charges.

The details come from police reports obtained by ABC-affiliate WZZM in Grand Rapids, Michigan. The alleged incident happened at a Michigan GOP Executive committee meeting in Clare. The meeting was closed to individuals outside the committee.

DeYoung told authorities following the incident that he opened the door for Chapman, who was not on the committee after he heard rattling noises from the door. He claimed as soon as he opened the door, Chapman kicked him in the groin and tackled him to the ground.

Clare County Chair Mark DeYoung, of Michigan. Mark DeYoung/Facebook

According to the police reports, DeYoung also said he thought Chapman was reaching for a weapon before "he takes his glasses off and charges me like a football player or a WWE wrestler, tackling me and forces me backwards onto a chair and table sitting next to the stairwell headed to the restroom downstairs."

Chapman told police DeYoung said he was going to “kick his ass” and Chapman replied, “Come outside and do it.” Chapman in summary claimed self-defense as he alleged DeYoung was ready to fight him so he grabbed his legs before he could harm him.

The incident had three witnesses who all had varying accounts of what happened, some corroborating both versions of Chapman’s and DeYoung's accounts.

One witness claimed DeYoung was standing in a “Kung fu fighter pose” after he opened the door for Chapman.

Another witness said he thought Chapman first touched DeYoung when he opened the door.

The investigation is ongoing and all accounts of what occurred are allegations at this point.