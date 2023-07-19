Michigan City Reaches Agreement With ‘Death’ Smell Egg Powder Plant, Hoping for Permanent Odor Solution - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Susan Smith, Who’s in Jail for Killing 2 Sons, Hasn’t Found Family to Support Upcoming Parole Bid (Exclusive)

Michigan City Reaches Agreement With ‘Death’ Smell Egg Powder Plant, Hoping for Permanent Odor Solution

Residents said their homes continue to be 'physically invaded by noxious odors' from the plant

Published |Updated
Mark Moore
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
A Michigan city and a company that makes powered eggs for the pet food industry reached a settlement over the stench from the facility. LOIC VENANCE/AFP via Getty Images

An agreement has been reached between a Michigan city and a powdered egg plant that has been accused of polluting the area with a stench likened to "death," according to a report.

The city of Adrian, about 36 miles southwest of Ann Arbor, and Crimson Holdings, the company that operates the plant, struck a legal agreement on Tuesday. This limits the hours the facility can operate and requires scrubbers to be installed to reduce the odors, WDIV reported.

The agreement ends a yearlong fight between the city and the company, which makes egg powder for the pet food industry.

“I’ve used the term ‘smells like death’ in the past,” Adrian city manager Greg Elliot told the station. “It's probably the worst odor I’ve ever smelled coming out of there on a daily basis.”

Read More

Adrian residents filed a class-action suit against Crimson Holdings over the plant, located in the middle of town, alleging that the company “failed to employ adequate odor mitigation strategies.”

They said their homes continue to be “physically invaded by noxious odors” from the plant.

Crimson Holdings told the outlet in an email statement that it is “committed to mitigating odor from the facility” and will “continue to work with the city, its residents, and the state to resolve the issue and address their concerns.”

Adrian officials, in a statement released on Facebook, said they are "hopeful that the agreed order will result in a permanent solution to the odor issues that have plagued its residents for more than a year."

The statement included a hotline residents could call for odor complaints: 800-292-4706.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.