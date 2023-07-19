Michigan City Reaches Agreement With ‘Death’ Smell Egg Powder Plant, Hoping for Permanent Odor Solution

An agreement has been reached between a Michigan city and a powdered egg plant that has been accused of polluting the area with a stench likened to "death," according to a report.
The city of Adrian, about 36 miles southwest of Ann Arbor, and Crimson Holdings, the company that operates the plant, struck a legal agreement on Tuesday. This limits the hours the facility can operate and requires scrubbers to be installed to reduce the odors, WDIV reported.
The agreement ends a yearlong fight between the city and the company, which makes egg powder for the pet food industry.
“I’ve used the term ‘smells like death’ in the past,” Adrian city manager Greg Elliot told the station. “It's probably the worst odor I’ve ever smelled coming out of there on a daily basis.”
Adrian residents filed a class-action suit against Crimson Holdings over the plant, located in the middle of town, alleging that the company “failed to employ adequate odor mitigation strategies.”
They said their homes continue to be “physically invaded by noxious odors” from the plant.
Crimson Holdings told the outlet in an email statement that it is “committed to mitigating odor from the facility” and will “continue to work with the city, its residents, and the state to resolve the issue and address their concerns.”
Adrian officials, in a statement released on Facebook, said they are "hopeful that the agreed order will result in a permanent solution to the odor issues that have plagued its residents for more than a year."
The statement included a hotline residents could call for odor complaints: 800-292-4706.
