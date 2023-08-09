Michigan Man Fined After Teen Loses Hand at Meat Processing Plant

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel has ordered the owner of a meat processing plant to pay up after a 17-year-old employee lost his hand on the job in 2019.
Darin Wilbur pleaded guilty on June 30 to employing a minor in a dangerous profession. Wilbur will pay $1,143 in fines for the incident at the US Guys Processing facility in Saranac, Michigan.
Wilbur told his attorney, Howard Van Den Heuvel, that he hired the teenager to help him once he dropped out of high school. Wilbur said he told the teen to avoid putting his hand in the grinder while working. Despite those warnings, the employee still lost his hand after it was pulled into the machine during the processing stage.
The Michigan Wage and Hour Division found that the 17-year-old was illegally employed under the Youth Employment Standards Act. Wilbur did not make sure that the minor had a work permit.
- Trump’s Fake Electors Charged By Michigan Attorney General Over Efforts To Overturn 2020 Election
- Trump Allies in Michigan, Including the State GOP’s 2022 Attorney General Nominee, Charged for Tampering With Voting Machines in 2020
- Man Fined Hundreds for Taking Road Repair Into His Own Hands
- N.J. Attorney Accused of Sexually Assaulting Eight Women Set to Appear in Court on New Charges
- Man Faces $1.5 Million in Fines After Illegally Cutting 32 Neighbors’ Trees
- Dollar General Owes OSHA $21 Million in Unpaid Fines for Workplace Violations
Ionia County Judge Ray Voet did not warrant jail time or probation for the defendant, calling the incident a "horrible tragedy," according to The Detroit News. He also said the charges could have been avoided if they happened two months later as the teen would have been eligible to work when he turned 18.
Nessel is pushing the state legislature to increase the fines for employing minors without the appropriate permits. She's also urging lawmakers to heighten penalties for employing minors at dangerous jobs since the current penalty is a misdemeanor.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Swastika Graffitied Over ‘Trump’ on Palm Beach Golf Course SignNews
- Inmate Escapes From Prison After Picnic Table Is Moved Next to Fence By Staff: ‘Lessons Learned’News
- Maui Wildfire Death Toll Climbs to at Least 67News
- Driver Dies After Being Beaten Up By Angry Mob for Hitting and Killing Woman With CarNews
- Chair-Wielding Man From Montgomery Riverfront Brawl Charged With Disorderly ConductNews
- In Landmark Case, a Sikh Marine Graduates with ‘Articles of Faith’ IntactNews
- Nudists Call For Clothing Ban on Their Beaches: It’s ‘Making Us Uncomfortable’News
- Every Beech Tree in North America Is Dying and It’s Too Late To Stop It: ExpertNews
- Lauren Sánchez and Jeff Bezos Announce $100 Million Commitment to Rebuild Maui After WildfiresEntertainment
- Miss Scotland Winner Arrested on Hate Crime Charges Over Drunken Incident Caught on CameraNews
- Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone to Miss World Championships With ‘Minor Knee Issue’News
- Did Ex-Goldman CEO Blankfein Offer to Ride to the Troubled Firm’s Rescue? Well, NoNews