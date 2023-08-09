Michigan Man Fined After Teen Loses Hand at Meat Processing Plant

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel has ordered the owner of a meat processing plant to pay up after a 17-year-old employee lost his hand on the job in 2019.

Darin Wilbur pleaded guilty on June 30 to employing a minor in a dangerous profession. Wilbur will pay $1,143 in fines for the incident at the US Guys Processing facility in Saranac, Michigan.

Wilbur told his attorney, Howard Van Den Heuvel, that he hired the teenager to help him once he dropped out of high school. Wilbur said he told the teen to avoid putting his hand in the grinder while working. Despite those warnings, the employee still lost his hand after it was pulled into the machine during the processing stage.

The Michigan Wage and Hour Division found that the 17-year-old was illegally employed under the Youth Employment Standards Act. Wilbur did not make sure that the minor had a work permit.

Ionia County Judge Ray Voet did not warrant jail time or probation for the defendant, calling the incident a "horrible tragedy," according to The Detroit News. He also said the charges could have been avoided if they happened two months later as the teen would have been eligible to work when he turned 18.

Nessel is pushing the state legislature to increase the fines for employing minors without the appropriate permits. She's also urging lawmakers to heighten penalties for employing minors at dangerous jobs since the current penalty is a misdemeanor.