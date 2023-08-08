Michigan Barber Nearing 100 Still Cutting Hair After 50 Years on The Job: ‘I Have Social Security and Haircuts’

After five decades at his one-chair barbershop in Greenville, Michigan, William Henry Brown has no plans to hang up his scissors.

Patrons keep coming to Bill's Barbershop in Michigan, and Brown keeps cutting their hair - despite him closing in on his 96th birthday.

“Thank God I can work because I don’t have the pension. I have Social Security and haircuts. So I budget and I live on what I make," Brown, who's at the shop five days a week, told TV station WOOD.

Brown, whose birthday is on Aug. 13, said he's seen it all over the years and credits his faith and his late wife Clara for his longevity.

“I survived and I’m still surviving today. God has different plans. God does different than what government and men do,” Brown said.

After being drafted by the US Army and serving in Germany during the Korean War, Brown returned to Michigan where he did factory work before being hired as a barber in Greenville.

“I drove from Caledonia, 50 miles one way here, for two years,” Brown said.

Then one day, he was asked if he wanted to buy the business and Bill's Barbershop was born.

“It’s been an experience and everybody, as the clientele comes in, everybody’s personalities are different," he said.

Brown said no appointment is needed - just drop by.

“If they’ve never been here, give me a shout. And don’t be afraid to talk to me because I don’t bite,” Brown said.