Michigan Barber Nearing 100 Still Cutting Hair After 50 Years on The Job: ‘I Have Social Security and Haircuts’

After five decades at his one-chair barbershop in Greenville, Michigan, William Henry Brown has no plans to hang up his scissors.
Patrons keep coming to Bill's Barbershop in Michigan, and Brown keeps cutting their hair - despite him closing in on his 96th birthday.
“Thank God I can work because I don’t have the pension. I have Social Security and haircuts. So I budget and I live on what I make," Brown, who's at the shop five days a week, told TV station WOOD.
Brown, whose birthday is on Aug. 13, said he's seen it all over the years and credits his faith and his late wife Clara for his longevity.
- Social Media Bridge Stunt Leaves Teenager Dead
- Musician, 74, Gets High School Diploma 50 Years After He Was Expelled for His Hairstyle
- What Do Biden and Trump Have Against the Young With Social Security?
- Alabama Inmate James Barber Executed After Controversy Over Lethal Injection
- Andrew McCarthy Reunites With Demi Moore 38 Years After ‘St. Elmo’s Fire’
- Families Still Desperate for Answers 50 Years After Teen Couple Vanished Heading to Rock Concert
“I survived and I’m still surviving today. God has different plans. God does different than what government and men do,” Brown said.
After being drafted by the US Army and serving in Germany during the Korean War, Brown returned to Michigan where he did factory work before being hired as a barber in Greenville.
“I drove from Caledonia, 50 miles one way here, for two years,” Brown said.
Then one day, he was asked if he wanted to buy the business and Bill's Barbershop was born.
“It’s been an experience and everybody, as the clientele comes in, everybody’s personalities are different," he said.
Brown said no appointment is needed - just drop by.
“If they’ve never been here, give me a shout. And don’t be afraid to talk to me because I don’t bite,” Brown said.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Trans Woman Murdered After Refusing to Give Friend $20: ProsecutorsNews
- Swastika Graffitied Over ‘Trump’ on Palm Beach Golf Course SignNews
- Inmate Escapes From Prison After Picnic Table Is Moved Next to Fence By Staff: ‘Lessons Learned’News
- Maui Wildfire Death Toll Climbs to at Least 67News
- Driver Dies After Being Beaten Up By Angry Mob for Hitting and Killing Woman With CarNews
- Chair-Wielding Man From Montgomery Riverfront Brawl Charged With Disorderly ConductNews
- In Landmark Case, a Sikh Marine Graduates with ‘Articles of Faith’ IntactNews
- Nudists Call For Clothing Ban on Their Beaches: It’s ‘Making Us Uncomfortable’News
- Every Beech Tree in North America Is Dying and It’s Too Late To Stop It: ExpertNews
- Lauren Sánchez and Jeff Bezos Announce $100 Million Commitment to Rebuild Maui After WildfiresEntertainment
- Miss Scotland Winner Arrested on Hate Crime Charges Over Drunken Incident Caught on CameraNews
- Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone to Miss World Championships With ‘Minor Knee Issue’News