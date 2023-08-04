Michelin-Starred San Francisco Restaurant to Serve Lab-Grown Chicken

San Francisco's Michelin-starred restaurant Bar Crenn for the first time will regularly serve lab-grown chicken during dinner service beginning Friday.

The San Francisco listening-bar-inspired eatery offers a $150 per person tasting menu that will now feature the lab-grown meat in one of its six courses throughout the first weekend of each month, according to the San Francisco Chronicle.

This comes after the restaurant featured the "chicken" in a one-time meal in July.

As of June 21 the FDA and USDA approved the sale of the lab-made cultured meat from two companies, Upside Foods and Good Meat.

Good Meat got the stamp of approval from celebrity chef José Andrés, and it appeared on his Washington D.C. restaurant menu in July.

Bar Crenn, which stopped serving meat in 2018, is the first restaurant to offer Upside's product.

"It’s the first time meat has made it back on my menu since 2018 because Upside Chicken is the first meat that I feel good about serving," chef owner Dominique Crenn said in a statement ahead of her restaurant's initial Upside trial in July.

"From its exquisite flavor and texture to its aroma and the way it cooks, Upside Chicken is delicious — and represents a significant step towards a more sustainable and compassionate food system."

In the Crenn-created dish, the meat is coated in tempura batter, drizzled with burnt chili aioli and garnished with edible flowers, the Daily Mail reported.

While this chicken doesn't come from farm-raised birds, it's not plant based or vegan. The companies have developed their own technologies that involve brewing meat in steel drums — but the meat is grown from true animal cells.

It's meant to eliminate harm to animals and drastically reduce the environmental impacts of grazing, growing feed for animals and animal waste, the two companies previously told The Messenger.

Company representatives from Upside Foods have confirmed that they are using 100% renewable energy to produce their meat, while Good Meat confirms the company is working off of the California grid mix.

"The future of meat is here, quite literally," read a statement from Bar Crenn. "And we welcome you to join us to take a bite of the future."