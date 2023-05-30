The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Michael Jordan Was ‘Horrible Player’ and ‘Horrible to Play with,’ ex-Bulls Teammate Scottie Pippen Says

    The retired NBA star didn't hold back last week, saying he and Bulls teammates didn't receive enough praise

    Published |Updated
    Matthew Gutierrez
    Scottie Pippen didn't mince words Friday when discussing his former Chicago Bulls teammate Michael Jordan.

    In an interview on ex-teammate Stacey King's podcast, "Gimme the Hot Sauce," Pippen claimed Jordan was a "horrible player." King was a center on the Bulls team that won three consecutive championships from 1991 to 1993.

    “I’ve seen Michael Jordan play before I came to the Bulls," Pippen told King. "You guys have seen him play. He was horrible to play with. It was all one-on-one, shooting bad shots. All of a sudden, we become a team and we start winning. Everybody forgot who he was. He was a player who was really not at the top of his category. It was scoring.”

    Pippen added that he doesn't think he will talk to Jordan again. Jordan is widely regarded as the greatest player in the history of the NBA.

    Read More

    Pippen's ex-wife, Larsa Pippen, said earlier this year on a talk show that Jordan had blessed her relationship with his son, Marcus Jordan. The two apparently have been dating for several months.

    Later on Friday, Pippen made an Instagram post of himself during his younger days accompanied with the caption: “From humble beginnings to 6 championships, 2 gold medals, Hall of Fame, and leading the Bulls franchise with the most playoff wins. Here’s to the unsung heroes… Cheers!”

    In the interview on King’s podcast, Pippen also dished out high praise to Lakers star LeBron James, with whom many compare Jordan.

    Michael Jordan (L) and Scottie Pippen (R) of the Chicago Bulls talk during the final minutes of their game 22 May in the NBA Eastern Conference finals aainst the Miami Heat at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois. The Bulls won the game 75-68 to lead the series 2-0
    (Photo credit should read VINCENT LAFORET/AFP via Getty Images)

    “LeBron will be the greatest statistical guy to ever play the game of basketball,” Pippen said. “And there’s no comparison to him. None. So does that make him the greatest player to ever play the game?”

    Pippen's comments last week echo what he wrote in his 2021 memoir, "Unguarded", which was released more than a year after "The Last Dance." The docuseries chronicled the rise of Jordan and the 1990s Bulls, who won six NBA titles.

    “They glorified Michael Jordan while not giving nearly enough praise to me and my proud teammates,” Pippen wrote in "Unguarded" about "The Last Dance."

    “Michael deserved a large portion of the blame. The producers had granted him editorial control of the final product. The doc couldn’t have been released otherwise. He was the leading man and the director.

    He added: “Even in the second episode, which focused for a while on my difficult upbringing and unlikely path to the NBA, the narrative returned to MJ and his determination to win. I was nothing more than a prop. His ‘best teammate of all time,’ he called me. He couldn’t have been more condescending if he tried.

    “Each episode was the same: Michael on a pedestal, his teammates secondary, smaller, the message no different from when he referred to us back then as his ‘supporting cast.’ From one season to the next, we received little or no credit whenever we won, but the bulk of the criticism when we lost.

    “Michael could shoot 6-for-24 from the field, commit five turnovers, and he was still, in the minds of the adoring press and public, the Errorless Jordan. … Now, here I was, in my mid-50s, 17 years since my final game, watching us being demeaned once again. Living through it the first time was insulting enough.”

    Jordan has not responded to the podcast comments on social media or via the Charlotte Hornets, of which Jordan is partial owner."

