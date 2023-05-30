Michael Jordan Was ‘Horrible Player’ and ‘Horrible to Play with,’ ex-Bulls Teammate Scottie Pippen Says
The retired NBA star didn't hold back last week, saying he and Bulls teammates didn't receive enough praise
Scottie Pippen didn't mince words Friday when discussing his former Chicago Bulls teammate Michael Jordan.
In an interview on ex-teammate Stacey King's podcast, "Gimme the Hot Sauce," Pippen claimed Jordan was a "horrible player." King was a center on the Bulls team that won three consecutive championships from 1991 to 1993.
“I’ve seen Michael Jordan play before I came to the Bulls," Pippen told King. "You guys have seen him play. He was horrible to play with. It was all one-on-one, shooting bad shots. All of a sudden, we become a team and we start winning. Everybody forgot who he was. He was a player who was really not at the top of his category. It was scoring.”
Pippen added that he doesn't think he will talk to Jordan again. Jordan is widely regarded as the greatest player in the history of the NBA.
- ‘Isn’t the Life I Envisioned’: Ex-NFL Player Eric Stevens on ALS Struggle, Road Ahead
- What the federal case that sent Michael Cohen to prison says about a possible case against Trump
- Lainey Wilson and Ex NFL Player Devlin Hodges Make Red Carpet Debut
- NBA Draft Lottery 2023: What’s at Stake Tonight, Team Odds — and Where to Watch It
Pippen's ex-wife, Larsa Pippen, said earlier this year on a talk show that Jordan had blessed her relationship with his son, Marcus Jordan. The two apparently have been dating for several months.
Later on Friday, Pippen made an Instagram post of himself during his younger days accompanied with the caption: “From humble beginnings to 6 championships, 2 gold medals, Hall of Fame, and leading the Bulls franchise with the most playoff wins. Here’s to the unsung heroes… Cheers!”
In the interview on King’s podcast, Pippen also dished out high praise to Lakers star LeBron James, with whom many compare Jordan.
“LeBron will be the greatest statistical guy to ever play the game of basketball,” Pippen said. “And there’s no comparison to him. None. So does that make him the greatest player to ever play the game?”
Pippen's comments last week echo what he wrote in his 2021 memoir, "Unguarded", which was released more than a year after "The Last Dance." The docuseries chronicled the rise of Jordan and the 1990s Bulls, who won six NBA titles.
“They glorified Michael Jordan while not giving nearly enough praise to me and my proud teammates,” Pippen wrote in "Unguarded" about "The Last Dance."
“Michael deserved a large portion of the blame. The producers had granted him editorial control of the final product. The doc couldn’t have been released otherwise. He was the leading man and the director.
He added: “Even in the second episode, which focused for a while on my difficult upbringing and unlikely path to the NBA, the narrative returned to MJ and his determination to win. I was nothing more than a prop. His ‘best teammate of all time,’ he called me. He couldn’t have been more condescending if he tried.
“Each episode was the same: Michael on a pedestal, his teammates secondary, smaller, the message no different from when he referred to us back then as his ‘supporting cast.’ From one season to the next, we received little or no credit whenever we won, but the bulk of the criticism when we lost.
“Michael could shoot 6-for-24 from the field, commit five turnovers, and he was still, in the minds of the adoring press and public, the Errorless Jordan. … Now, here I was, in my mid-50s, 17 years since my final game, watching us being demeaned once again. Living through it the first time was insulting enough.”
Jordan has not responded to the podcast comments on social media or via the Charlotte Hornets, of which Jordan is partial owner."
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Kim Kardashian Criticized for Crossing Writers’ Strike Picket Line: What It MeansNews
- WWE’s Alexa Bliss and Ryan Cabrera Say Surprise Pregnancy ‘Couldn’t Be More Perfect Timing’ (Exclusive)News
- N.J. Mom Who Lost Fiancé and 2 Kids in Crash Is ‘Suffering So Much,’ Brother SaysNews
- Fertility Doctor Accused of Using Own Sperm Dies in Handmade Plane CrashNews
- Amazon to Pay $30.8 Million to Settle FTC Claims its Ring Video Camera ‘Spied’ on Women and Alexa Stored Kids’ DataMoney
- Hawaii Reports Surge in Syphilis Cases, Pregnant Women at High RiskNews
- The Wells Fargo Banker at Helm of Fake Account Scandal Agrees to Pay Nearly $5 Million to Settle SEC Fraud ChargesMoney
- Iran Races Ahead in Enriched Uranium Production: UN ReportNews
- Children’s Hospital Patients’ Artwork Set for Space JourneyNews
- Chicago to Spend $51M on Migrants Sent by Texas After Tense Council MeetingNews
- Audio of 911 Calls Reveal Chaos During Hollywood, Florida Boardwalk ShootingNews
- Xi Jinping’s China Pushes for State Oversight on AI: ‘We Must be Prepared for Worst Case’News