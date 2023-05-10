Michael Fanone, a former police officer present at the Capitol during the January 6 attack, criticized CNN for hosting a town hall with former President Donald Trump on Wednesday.

In a Rolling Stone op-ed titled "CNN Is Hosting a Town Hall for a Guy Who Tried to Get Me Killed," Fanone attacked the network, claiming that the event "normalizes what Trump did."

This decision to allow Trump to host a town hall follows CNN's recent leadership change, which expressed a desire for the network to be less partisan. Fanone, a regular CNN contributor, strongly disagreed with this choice, stating that it "sends a message that attempting a coup is just part of the process."

"In the past, CNN has recognized the dangers of giving election deniers a public platform and would not allow them on-air," Fanone wrote. "Under new 'leadership,' that policy has been discarded, as evidenced by CNN’s decision to grant the chief election denier, former President Donald J. Trump, a prominent time slot in its evening lineup."

During the Capitol attack, rioters assaulted Fanone, beating him with pipes, stunning him with a taser, and even pointing his own gun at him. Consequently, Fanone suffered multiple injuries, including a heart attack and brain damage.