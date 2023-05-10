The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Injured Ex-Capitol Officer Blasts CNN for Hosting Trump Town Hall After Jan 6

    Michael Fanone argues the decision normalizes the former president's actions.

    Blake Harper
    Michael Fanone, a former police officer present at the Capitol during the January 6 attack, criticized CNN for hosting a town hall with former President Donald Trump on Wednesday.

    In a Rolling Stone op-ed titled "CNN Is Hosting a Town Hall for a Guy Who Tried to Get Me Killed," Fanone attacked the network, claiming that the event "normalizes what Trump did."

    This decision to allow Trump to host a town hall follows CNN's recent leadership change, which expressed a desire for the network to be less partisan. Fanone, a regular CNN contributor, strongly disagreed with this choice, stating that it "sends a message that attempting a coup is just part of the process."

    "In the past, CNN has recognized the dangers of giving election deniers a public platform and would not allow them on-air," Fanone wrote. "Under new 'leadership,' that policy has been discarded, as evidenced by CNN’s decision to grant the chief election denier, former President Donald J. Trump, a prominent time slot in its evening lineup."

    During the Capitol attack, rioters assaulted Fanone, beating him with pipes, stunning him with a taser, and even pointing his own gun at him. Consequently, Fanone suffered multiple injuries, including a heart attack and brain damage.

