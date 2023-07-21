Michael Cohen and Trump Organization Agree to Settle Legal Fees Suit - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Susan Smith, Who’s in Jail for Killing 2 Sons, Hasn’t Found Family to Support Upcoming Parole Bid (Exclusive)

Michael Cohen and Trump Organization Agree to Settle Legal Fees Suit

Cohen said he incurred $1.9 million in legal fees while working for the former president

Published |Updated
Ben Feuerherd
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
JWPlayer

Michael Cohen will settle his lawsuit against the Trump Organization over alleged unpaid legal fees, lawyers for both parties said at a court hearing Friday.

"There has been consensus as to a settlement in this case," Trump Organization attorney James Kiley said at a hearing Friday in Manhattan State Supreme Court.

The settlement, first reported by the New York Times, is the culmination of years of legal back and forth between the former president’s namesake business and Cohen, who sued the organization in 2019. 

The case was set for trial on Monday, but will be called off, the judge in the case, Justice Joel Cohen, said.

Read More

In the suit, Cohen claimed he incurred $1.9 million in legal fees while working for the Trump Organization because of a number of investigations into conduct there, including former Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation and congressional inquiries. 

Former Donald Trump lawyer and loyalist Michael Cohen walks out of a Manhattan courthouse after testifying before a grand jury on March 13, 2023 in New York City.
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MARCH 13: Former Donald Trump lawyer and loyalist Michael Cohen walks out of a Manhattan courthouse after testifying before a grand jury on March 13, 2023 in New York City. The grand jury is investigating payments Cohen arranged and made on behalf of the former president. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty […]Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Cohen claims despite an agreement that the organization would cover his attorneys’ fees related to the probes, the business stopped doing so, “after it became clear that Mr. Cohen would cooperate in ongoing investigations into his work for the Trump Organization."

A New York state supreme court judge threw out the case in 2021, but it was reinstated after a successful appeal by Cohen. 

At a final pretrial hearing earlier this month, attorneys for both sides argued about whether or not Cohen should be allowed to call Donald Trump Jr. as well as the former president to testify at trial. 

The parties agreed to a stipulation that allowed former President Trump to avoid having to take the stand, but no such agreement was struck to spare Trump Jr. from having to give testimony. 

Justice Joel Cohen said at the hearing that he agreed Trump Jr. should be called to testify at the trial. 

"He’s clearly a fact witness," Justice Cohen said. "If you can get him here, there’s no way I would preclude you from calling him as a witness."

Attorneys for Cohen requested Trump Jr. testify because, they argue, he was given legal coverage by the organization in some of the same matters that Cohen was being investigated for. 

They also argued Trump Jr. was one of a limited number of people who approved legal expenditures at the company in the period covered by the lawsuit. 

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.