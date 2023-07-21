Michael Cohen and Trump Organization Agree to Settle Legal Fees Suit

Michael Cohen will settle his lawsuit against the Trump Organization over alleged unpaid legal fees, lawyers for both parties said at a court hearing Friday.

"There has been consensus as to a settlement in this case," Trump Organization attorney James Kiley said at a hearing Friday in Manhattan State Supreme Court.

The settlement, first reported by the New York Times, is the culmination of years of legal back and forth between the former president’s namesake business and Cohen, who sued the organization in 2019.

The case was set for trial on Monday, but will be called off, the judge in the case, Justice Joel Cohen, said.

In the suit, Cohen claimed he incurred $1.9 million in legal fees while working for the Trump Organization because of a number of investigations into conduct there, including former Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation and congressional inquiries.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MARCH 13: Former Donald Trump lawyer and loyalist Michael Cohen walks out of a Manhattan courthouse after testifying before a grand jury on March 13, 2023 in New York City. The grand jury is investigating payments Cohen arranged and made on behalf of the former president. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty […] Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Cohen claims despite an agreement that the organization would cover his attorneys’ fees related to the probes, the business stopped doing so, “after it became clear that Mr. Cohen would cooperate in ongoing investigations into his work for the Trump Organization."

A New York state supreme court judge threw out the case in 2021, but it was reinstated after a successful appeal by Cohen.

At a final pretrial hearing earlier this month, attorneys for both sides argued about whether or not Cohen should be allowed to call Donald Trump Jr. as well as the former president to testify at trial.

The parties agreed to a stipulation that allowed former President Trump to avoid having to take the stand, but no such agreement was struck to spare Trump Jr. from having to give testimony.

Justice Joel Cohen said at the hearing that he agreed Trump Jr. should be called to testify at the trial.

"He’s clearly a fact witness," Justice Cohen said. "If you can get him here, there’s no way I would preclude you from calling him as a witness."

Attorneys for Cohen requested Trump Jr. testify because, they argue, he was given legal coverage by the organization in some of the same matters that Cohen was being investigated for.

They also argued Trump Jr. was one of a limited number of people who approved legal expenditures at the company in the period covered by the lawsuit.