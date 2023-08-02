Miami Woman Seduced Man, Stole His Rolexes and iPhone When He Passed Out: Police - The Messenger
Miami Woman Seduced Man, Stole His Rolexes and iPhone When He Passed Out: Police

While police have not shared other information or confirmed a connection, this is the second incident reported

Published |Updated
Aysha Qamar
Police in Miami are searching for a female suspect accused of going home with a man, then stealing his phone and Rolex watches after he passed out.

According to ABC News affiliate Local 10 News, the woman was “seductively” staring at the victim the night of the alleged theft at a club in the Wynwood neighborhood. Screengrabs taken from the venue's surveillance cameras that night, July 25, show a smiling brunette woman that police say they are after.

A police report indicates the victim was “highly intoxicated,” and could not remember much about the night after he left with the woman. He told police that he woke up to find his watches and iPhone 11 missing. The two watches taken were worth about $115,000, police said.

Miami woman wanted
Miami police search for woman accused of drugging man, stealing Rolexes, after night out in club.ABC News Local 10
The victim also told detectives he “believes someone may have put something in his drink at the club."

A similar incident was reported in May. According to a news release from the Miami Police Department, a woman allegedly robbed a man after going home with him. That alleged thief also met her victim at a club and stole Rolexes and other jewelry, worth about $600,000, once back at his apartment.

Surveillance video in that case shows the suspect leaving the victim's building carrying two solo cups, which police think contained drugs used to knock the man out, as well as her own DNA.

Police have not indicated whether they believe the two cases are related. There have been no arrests in either.

