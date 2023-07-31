Miami Surgeon Accused of Injecting Blood with Plastic Beads into Liposuction Patient

A Miami plastic surgeon has denied injecting a patient with blood contaminated with plastic beads, but agreed to pay nearly $14,000 in fines and case fees.

One of doctor Karl William Schwarz's patients accused him of "substandard care" in January 2022, having gone to him for liposuction in the form of a Brazilian Butt Lift, or BBL.

The patient, referred to only as "S.H.," alleged that Shwarz failed to complete the procedure's fat transfer because of "small beads of plastic" which were discovered in her blood. However, the complaint said some of this blood was re-injected into the patient.

In a letter to the Florida Board of Medicine, Schwarz's lawyer said the patient was advised post-op that the BBL could not be carried out because polymer was discovered in her buttocks, and that the patient was simply upset that she could not get a refund.

"At the time of initial evaluation by Dr. Schwarz, the Patient advised that she wanted more projection to her body, as well as chin liposuction," Gregory A. Charles said in the letter. "Upon evaluation, Dr Schwarz advised the Patient that he would not be able to give her the voluptuous hips she desired, which the Patient understood.

"He informed the Patient that he would remove external fat around her stomach area and that it would be necessary for her to workout in addition to the surgery to achieve her desired results.

"During the preoperative evaluation, Dr. Schwarz asked the Patient if she had received the injection of foreign materials into her body, which the Patient denied."

However, after the liposuction carried out on her front and the patient was flipped for the procedure on her buttocks, the small plastic beads were reportedly discovered as they kept clogging up the cannula.

The doctor informed the patient he could not continue, due to concerns for her safety, the letter claimed. She was seen the following day and was healing well from the procedure, Charles said.

A standard part of this type of treatment is to re-inject blood taken back into the patient, and the complaint alleged this happened with the contaminated blood.

Schwarz was accused of improperly documenting his treatment of the patient and re-injecting that contaminated blood, which his attorney said would not be possible under the anesthetists rules.

"Nevertheless, as Dr. Schwarz wishes to put this matter behind him so that he may return his complete focus to his patients and family, he has decided to enter into the proposed Settlement Agreement," Charles said.

That agreement includes a $7,500 fine, $6,196.11 in admin costs, three hours of medical record keeping training and five hours on risk management.