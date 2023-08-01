Miami Sees First Population Drop in 5 Decades Amid Inflation, High Housing Costs

Miami has lost a net of nearly 80,000 residents in the last three years amid high housing costs, the city’s first population decline in more than 50 years, according to data from the U.S. Census Bureau.

Housing costs have risen by 53% in the Miami-Dade area since June 2020 while median asking rent has risen by 27% since 2019, according to a report by the Wall Street Journal.

As a result, Miami-Dade County’s population shrank between 2019 and 2022 by a net loss of 79,535 people, the first time since at least 1970 that the county has lost population over a multi-year period.

Inflation in Miami-Dade County is also much higher than in most of the country, as the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics tracked the Miami area’s annual consumer-price inflation rate at 6.9% in June, more than double the national rate, according to the Wall Street Journal.

A view of the city of Miami skyline where construction cranes rise above the city on August 17, 2006 in Miami, Florida. Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Nearly two-thirds of renters in the Miami metro area also spend at least 30% of their monthly income on rent, the highest percentage of any major metro area in the U.S., according to Harvard University’s Joint Center for Housing Studies.

Despite the housing conditions in Miami, most professionals leaving the city’s metro area are heading to other Florida locales like Orlando and Jacksonville or slightly north in Atlanta, according to the Wall Street Journal.

“We need to be a city that, below the skyline, can provide a good quality of living” said Maria Ilcheva, the census information center lead at Florida International University’s Jorge M. Perez Metropolitan Center, according to the Wall Street Journal.