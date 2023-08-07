Miami Professor Develops Index-Card-Sized Tool to Deter Mass Shooters

A clinical research professor at the University of Miami has developed a tool, roughly the size of an index card, that could protect victims during a shooting or other threatening scenarios.

Professor Brian Arwari told the Miami Herald that he was concerned about the frequency of mass shootings, especially in schools, and began researching a way to use science to deter possible attacks.

He led an eight-person team that developed and patented an invention called Lightguard, a small LED-based lighting system that can temporarily impair the vision of shooters and other attackers. The device can give people time to seek safety until police arrive.

Arwari told CBS News that the light has the power of 30,000 lumens, making it bright enough to cause temporary blindness.

CBS News Miami

"People tend to process stuff visually, so if you’re going to impair somebody, you want to impair them visually," he told the Herald. "About 80% of what we process is visual. So if you take away somebody’s eyesight, you’re taking away a lot. So we zeroed in on how could we impair the vision of a shooter."

Arwari explained that the device is mounted on a wall and can be activated using a panic button or an app. When it is activated, it will start to flash. He explained how it could be used in a school setting.

"In a classroom, for example, you would have it aimed at the doorway or any other entry. Or you would have it mounted in a hallway and aimed at the top of the stairwell for people coming up the stairwell," he said. "So if you’re going down the stairwell and you’re leaving the building, you’re fine. But if you’re coming up the stairwell, it’s going to hit you in the face."

Arwari added that once the attacker is visually impaired, the victim has the opportunity to "reclaim your advantage over that person."

"I can now maybe wrestle it out of his or her hands, or flee to safety. Also, there may be a startled response when a person with a gun gets flashed, that person then runs away," he said. "If it gets to the point where the cops get there and they have to exchange fire with the person, it’s good if you know that person is partially blinded by this device."

According to the University of Miami, local police departments and SWAT teams have tested the device and have expressed optimism about its effectiveness.

The Lightguard device also notifies law enforcement of the emergency once it is activated. It has already been tested at the University of Miami. While Arwari and his team are starting with classrooms, they have bigger plans for expansion.

"We are focused on installing it at: LGBTQ clubs; synagogues; religious schools; airport security checkpoints; courthouses; government buildings; bars; military bases; government embassy buildings; movie theaters; prisons; convenience stores; hospitals and fast-food restaurants. And we think it can be used on airplanes and cruise ships. We want to protect as many people as possible," he said.

The team began selling a limited number of devices in June and hopes to expand sales in the future.

According to Gun Violence Archive, there have been over 400 mass shootings so far this year. Last year, the organization reported 647 total mass shootings.