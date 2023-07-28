Miami Beach Police Shoot Suspect During Hostage Situation at Victoria’s Secret - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Susan Smith, Who’s in Jail for Killing 2 Sons, Hasn’t Found Family to Support Upcoming Parole Bid (Exclusive)

Miami Beach Police Shoot Suspect During Hostage Situation at Victoria’s Secret

The suspect, shot in the head, later died at a local hospital, according to a local media report

Published |Updated
Eli Walsh
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Victoria’s Secret store front is seen in Miami Beach, Florida.Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images

Miami Beach police fatally shot a man Thursday who was allegedly threatening two people with a knife inside a Victoria’s Secret store, according to local news reports and authorities.

Officers received a disturbance call around 5:30 pm., local time, at the store located at 901 Lincoln Road. Immediately after arriving, officers located the unidentified man armed allegedly with a knife, holding it against the neck of one of the women, police said via social media.

It is unclear if the victims knew the suspect.

Read More

One of the officers shot the man, firing at least four shots and striking him at least once in the head, according to a report by Fox affiliate WSVN 7. The police also evacuated multiple stores near the Victoria's Secret, according to WSVN 7.

The suspect was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital in critical condition and later died.

According to Miami Beach police, the two women are safe and unharmed, as are all officers who were at the scene.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement plans to investigate the shooting, as it does for all officer-involved shootings.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.