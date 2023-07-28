Miami Beach Police Shoot Suspect During Hostage Situation at Victoria’s Secret

Miami Beach police fatally shot a man Thursday who was allegedly threatening two people with a knife inside a Victoria’s Secret store, according to local news reports and authorities.

Officers received a disturbance call around 5:30 pm., local time, at the store located at 901 Lincoln Road. Immediately after arriving, officers located the unidentified man armed allegedly with a knife, holding it against the neck of one of the women, police said via social media.

It is unclear if the victims knew the suspect.

One of the officers shot the man, firing at least four shots and striking him at least once in the head, according to a report by Fox affiliate WSVN 7. The police also evacuated multiple stores near the Victoria's Secret, according to WSVN 7.

The suspect was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital in critical condition and later died.

According to Miami Beach police, the two women are safe and unharmed, as are all officers who were at the scene.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement plans to investigate the shooting, as it does for all officer-involved shootings.