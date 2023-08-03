Miami Police Director Was Detained at Hotel Before He Shot Himself

Miami-Dade Police Director Freddy Ramirez was detained in handcuffs by officers in Tampa shortly before wounding himself with a self-inflicted gunshot to the head, according to authorities.

Hours before Ramirez shot himself inside his car on a stretch of highway between the two cities on July 23, Tampa police responded to a report claiming that he had put a gun in his mouth and threatened to kill himself amid an argument with his wife, outlets including the Miami Herald reported Wednesday. The Messenger has requested the footage from the Tampa Police Department.

Ramirez and his wife were attending a law enforcement convention at a Marriott in Tampa when the incident began outside the hotel.

Body-camera footage released to outlets including the Herald shows a hotel employee telling officers that a person waiting for a car claimed to have seen Ramirez put his gun in his mouth and threaten to take his life while arguing with his wife, Jody.

The witness relayed the account to a convention attendee but left without giving their name, the hotel worker was recorded saying. Tampa police acknowledged Wednesday that they were unable to confirm whether or not the incident occurred as reported.

Officers then went to the couple’s room, knocked on the door, and ordered Ramirez into the hall, the video shows. One officer held up a bulletproof shield, while another had their weapon drawn as they waited for an answer, the footage shows.

“What are you doing?” Ramirez asked as he emerged from the room, and officers grabbed and handcuffed him. “All right. You know I’m the director of the Miami-Dade Police Department?”

The top cop denied pulling out his gun during the argument. His wife, who told officers that she had been drinking, initially said that she couldn’t remember what happened, then also denied the claim.

“I would be out of here if he pointed at me, trust me,” she said at one point, later adding, “I don’t remember him pulling his gun out. At all.”

Throughout his detention, Ramirez acknowledged talking with his wife “about marriage stuff,” but denied that he took out his gun while asking the officers to cut him some slack.

Alfredo “Freddy” Ramirez III, Miami-Dade County’s police director, is handcuffed at his hotel room in Tampa. Tampa Police Department via Miami Herald

“I didn’t do anything. I don’t understand,” he told an officer at one point. “I’m the director of the police department. Don’t do this to me, man … If you’re going to write up a report, you’re going to blow my [self] up.”

“Are you guys filming me?” Ramirez later asked.

Told by the officers that procedure dictated that they do so, Ramirez looked down and said, “I know.”

One officer asked whether Ramirez intended to harm himself.

“No,” he said. “I’m good.”

After about seven minutes in handcuffs, Ramirez was freed by the officers.

Hours later, Ramirez pulled over to the side of the highway while driving back to Miami with his wife and shot himself in the head.

Ramirez underwent surgery at a local hospital and was reported at the time to be in stable condition.

As of Thursday, he remained “on sick injured leave following a critical injury,” according to Miami-Dade County.