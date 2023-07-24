Miami-Dade Police Director Who Filed to Run for County Sheriff Allegedly Shot Self In Front of Wife
Miami-Dade Police Director Alfredo 'Freddy' Ramirez was attending a Sheriff’s Association conference this weekend in Tampa
Miami-Dade Police Director Alfredo "Freddy" Ramirez III was hospitalized on Sunday night after shooting himself, sources have told the Miami Herald.
The paper cites multiple sources in its report.
Ramirez, 52, has been with the Miami-Dade Police his entire career. He filed to run for county sheriff next year, according to the paper.
Ramirez was attending a Sheriff’s Association conference this weekend in Tampa.
While it has not been confirmed, law enforcement sources told the Miami Herald Ramirez shot himself in his car after pulling over along the side of a highway between Tampa and Miami.
"He's in the hospital and they're working on him," said Steadman Stahl, president of South Florida Police Benevolent Association. "Our prayers are with his family right now. We don't know exactly what happened."
NBC News in Miami reports that Ramirez had been involved in some sort of domestic dispute at a hotel in Tampa; he was asked by staffers to leave and did. Ramirez was driving somewhere along I-75 between Tampa and Miami with his wife when he pulled over and shot himself in the head.
A local reporter noted on Twitter she was told Ramirez underwent surgery at the hospital, and was in stable condition after the operation.
Ramirez serves a dual role in Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine-Cava's administration: Director of the Miami-Dade Police Department and Chief of Safety and Emergency Response, overseeing both the police department and the Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Department.
According to his online bio, Ramirez graduated from the University of Miami with a bachelor's degree in sociology, and is a member of the Major Cities Chiefs Association, International Association of Chiefs of Police, Police Executive Research Forum, Major County Sheriffs Association, Florida Police Chiefs Association, Dade-Miami Criminal Justice Council, Eleventh Judicial Circuit Advisory Board, and Miami-Dade County Association of Chiefs of Police.
